Celebrity Gossip: Lily Collins, The Bachelorette, Ana de Armas and More!

LILY COLLINS LOVES HER RING: On Live With Kelly and Ryan, Lily Collins shared the scoop on her engagement Charlie McDowell. "It was just a matter of when, really,” she added with laugh. "We were just on a road trip through New Mexico in Sedona for the last week. And it happened in New Mexico." She said of the engagement ring, which McDowell helped create: "It’s a rose-cut diamond. Charlie designed it with Irene[Neuwirth]."

THE BACHELORETTE TO PREMIERE AT DRIVE-IN: The Bachelorette is going all-out this season, with a drive-in event planned in L.A. for the season premiere. 200 guests will be able to participate, and the journey will kick off October 13th. Everyone else can tune in at 8 pm on ABC.

ANA DE ARMAS MISSES CUBA: Ana de Armas misses her family in Cuba, she tells the magazine Flaunt. “It’s been so hard not to see them,” the 32-year-old said. She is currently spending a lot of time with her boyfriend Ben Affleck, but she couldn’t imagine living in LA all the time. “It’s a lot, or maybe it’s just because I miss Cuba too much or something,” she said. “It’s a different experience for me to be in LA”

CAITLYN JENNER WILL NOT JOIN RHOBH: Andy Cohen is squashing rumors that Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are in talks to join the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On his SiriusXM show, he said that he barely knows who Hutchins is. “I know that she’s Caitlyn’s girlfriend, right?” he told his co-host John Hill. “I know that they have expressed their interest publicly,” Cohen added. “On social media, they’ve tagged me in posts saying, ‘This is a great idea,’ but … we’ve never talked to them formally. That rumor is not true.” A rep for Hutchins exclusively told Page Six on Thursday, “Sophia chatted with Caitlyn about Sophia’s desire to do the show. Caitlyn supported her desire and encouraged her. Sophia reached out to her agent to see if it was a possibility and left it in the agent’s hands! That was the extent of their knowledge of talks. It’s something Sophia definitely wants to do.”