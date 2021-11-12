Celebrity Gossip: Lisa Rinna, Andy Dick, Dwayne Johnson + More!

PRPhotos.com

LISA RINNA'S MOTHER SUFFERS STROKE: Lisa Rinna shared on Instagram Thursday (Nov. 11th) that her 92-year-old mother, Lois Rinna, suffered a stroke. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote, “I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now. So let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions.” Lois has gained fans by appearing on RHOBH and previously suffered a “devastating” stroke in 2013.

TARA REID SAYS NO ONE ON THE 'AMERICAN PIE' SET HOOKED UP: Tara Reid recently revealed to Page Six that none of her American Pie co-stars hooked up with each other. The Sharknado star said that the stars of the 1999 film didn’t date because they started “so young.” She explained, “For a lot of people, it was their first movie. And we became more of like a family, and brother and sister. It’s, like, you wouldn’t date your brother. There was just this certain amount of respect and no hooking up at all.”

YOUNG JENNA RINK IS FINALLY 30: Chrisa B. Allen, the actress known for playing the 13-year-old version of Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30, turned 30 yesterday (Nov. 11th). The actress celebrated by posting a series of videos leading up to the big day, featuring conversations with another actress playing her 13-year-old self. The Instagram posts were all hashtagged with #ThirtyFlirtyandThriving – the famous saying taken from the 2004 film.

ANDY DICK FACES FELONY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGE: Andy Dick was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles on Monday, November 8th. A spokesperson for the LAPD told E! News that the actor was charged with a felony. An inmate record search shows that Dick was arrested at 12:30 p.m. released before 7 p.m. after making his $50,000 bail. Law enforcement sources told TMZ the arrest came after he allegedly hit his boyfriend on the head with a liquor bottle during an argument.

DWAYNE JOHNSON CONFIRMS HE PEES IN BOTTLES AT THE GYM: Dwayne Johnson confirmed to Esquire that he pees in water bottles when he’s working out. In a recent interview with the outlet, the Jungle Cruise star explained, “I do pee in my water bottles but let me give context to that. It's not a water bottle that I've actually purchased solely for water that you wash and clean when you're done using it. These are just bottles that I'm no longer using.” He continued, “Usually the gyms that I workout in don't have a bathroom because they're the iron paradise. They're just hot, sweaty and dirty.”