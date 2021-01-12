Celebrity Gossip: Lisa Vanderpump, Brian Austin Green, Khloe Kardashian and More!

PRPhotos.com

LISA VANDERPUMP TALKS RACISM, STUPIDITY: Lisa Vanderpump has condemned the behavior that led to the ouster of several Vanderpump Rules cast-members, but she says the people themselves are not racist. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told The Skinny Confidential’s Him & Her pod: “It wasn’t right what they did at all, but do I think they’re racist? 1,000 percent not. Because I have a lot of diverse people working for me that they’ve all been working very close to for many years.” Vanderpump, 60, reiterated, “Do I think it was a racist action? Not at all. I just think it was awful timing, and stupid and ignorant.” Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired in June for calling the cops on Faith Stowers, who is black. Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go from the network after racist tweets resurfaced online.

DEADPOOL 3 CONFIRMED: It’s coming! Deadpool 3 is set to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige confirmed in an interview with Collider. The studio president weighed in following uncertainty after 20th Century Fox‘s sale to Disney. Ryan Reynolds will lead the film again, and will maintain its R-rating. 2022 will be the earliest possible production date. “It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” Feige said. “… It will not be filming this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun.”

INSTA-OFFICIAL: Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are IG-official. The pair have been spotted on a romantic getaway to Hawaii, and she shared a pic of them sharing a kiss, captioning it “HIM”.

KATE MARA TALKS A TEACHER: Kate Mara reveals that A Teacher has reached its conclusion on Hulu. She told The Wrap “there was never really any discussion about more seasons” of the show. “I have heard a lot of people who love the show ask that question, 'When is season 2?' It makes me laugh just because, no, to be honest, there hasn't been and there was never really any discussion about more seasons.” The show follows her as a married teacher her manipulates and grooms her high school student (Nick Robinson) into a relationship with her.

TRISTAN THOMPSON DUBS KHLOE KARDASHIAN HIS ‘QUEEN‘: Tristan Thompson is wearing his heart on his sleeve on IG. He hit up the comment section after Khloe Kardashian shared a sexy pic, writing, “My Queen.” The on-again off-again pair got back together during the pandemic.

TANYA ROBERTS’ ASHES TO BE SCATTERED: The late Bond girl Tanya Roberts‘ ashes will be scattered near her favorite place to walk her dogs in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon, her domestic partner Lance O’Brien announced. The 65-year-old died after collapsing on a walk Christmas Eve with her dogs.