Celebrity Gossip: Lori Loughlin, Cassie Randolph, Garrett Hedlund and More!

LORI LOUGHLIN IS A ‘WRECK’: Full House alum is not having an easy stint in prison, insiders tell Us Weekly. “Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting,” the source tells Us. Another spills that she is a “wreck.” Loughlin reported to prison on Friday, October 30th. She is serving her time for her role in the college admissions scandal.

CASSIE RANDOLPH DROPS RESTRAINING ORDER: Cassie Randolph is dropping her restraining order against Colton Underwood. She dismissed it without prejudice, meaning that she does not plan to file for protection at a later date. Underwood, 28, told TMZ: “Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

GARRETT HEDLUND ARRESTED: Garrett Hedlund was arrested for DUI, and subsequently got help, Page Six reports. He was charged with two offenses in February, and was arraigned after posting a $100,000 bail. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation for one count, and forced to complete an alcohol and drug counseling program. He is expecting his first child with Emma Roberts.

SOFIA VERGARA SENDS MAMMO REMINDER: Modern Family star Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to share a shot of herself at the doctor’s office. “And just to make today more stressful I went and got my mammogram,” she captioned the post, adding “#allgood.” The Emmy nominee also encouraged her followers to get a screening as well, writing, “#dontforgetyours.”

COVID SHUTS DOWN FAMILY KARMA: Bravo‘s Family Karma has halted filming for two weeks. A member of the crew tested positive for coronavirus, a source tells People. Family Karma, which bowed in March, follows young Indian-American friends balancing life, family and work.

BROOKS LAICH TALKS DIVORCE FROM JULIANNE HOUGH: Brooks Laich is opening up about honoring his emotions. On his How Men Think podcast, he said that amid his divorce from Julianne Hough, “I cry all the time and it’s wonderful. It's something I've recently learned since the passing of our two dogs,” he said, referencing the 2019 deaths of his Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley, whom he shared with Hough. He added: “I've learned how to honor emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me, and a lot of times that's through crying. And you know me … I played pro hockey for 15 years, threw dudes into dudes. I'm a dude. But I love being able to release emotion truthfully, organically, in the moment and not suppress it.”