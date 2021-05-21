Celebrity Gossip: Lori Loughlin, Helen Mirren, Joel Edgergon + More!

PRPhotos.com

LORI LOUGHLIN IS HEADING TO MEXICO: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianulli have been granted permission to travel to Mexico for a family vacation. According to TMZ , the couple will spend time in San Jose del Cabo from June 16th to June 21st. Documents obtained by the outlet say Loughlin has paid her $150k fine and fulfilled her community service requirement and Mossimo has remained in compliance with the terms of his supervised release.

HELEN MIRREN IS INTO TIKTOK: Dame Helen Mirren says that TikTok has been one of the highlights of the pandemic. The actress will play a future elderly person in an episode of Amazon Prime’s Solos who reminisces about her childhood days on the social media app. However, she also appreciates it in real life. She told E!, "I have to say, one of the great pleasures of the pandemic has been the inventiveness and the wit and the creativity of what people have been doing on the internet. I mean TikTok is absolutely part of that, but many other things as well. I mean just wonderful, inventiveness and wit and humor and poetry."

JOEL EDGERTON IS A DAD: Joel Edgerton and his partner, Christine Centenera, recently welcomed their first child. The Zero Dark Thirty actor Oprah Winfrey that he almost missed his child’s birth because he was busy filming in Queensland, Australia. Fortunately, he made it in time and told the talk show host, “I can’t even put it into words. I’m in love.”

'TOP CHEF' SHOOTS DURING HTE PANDEMIC WERE GRUELING: Padma Lakshmi tells E! that she thought the producers of Top Chef were crazy when they decided to go back not production on season 18 of long-running Bravo show last year. She told the outlet, “Our shoots are always really, really grueling. We were in such a strict bubble. It does wear you down.” However it was noted that not a single person got sick during production and they were still able to capture the shows’s usual spirit. The show returns to Bravo on April 1st.