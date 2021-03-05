Celebrity Gossip: Lori Loughlin, Kevin Hart, Friends and More!

PRPhotos.com

LORI LOUGHLIN FOCUSED ON COMMUNITY SERVICE: Lori Loughlin is focusing on her family and community service since being released from prison. The Fuller House star has been spotted doing service with Project Angel Food, an L.A. organization that “prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day,” according to its website. Insiders tell People: “She spends a lot of time at home, does yoga and sees her daughters. She has been very focused on completing her court-ordered community service. She continues to be involved in charity. She always enjoyed charity work.” Now, she’s waiting for her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who is finishing out his sentence in the college admissions scandal. “Mossimo is doing okay,” the source says. “The prison COVID restrictions have been less extreme. He is still expected to be released on April 17. Lori can't wait to have him back home again.”

OBAMA, KEVIN HART COLLAB TO DROP IN … Netflix is releasing Kevin Hart's Fatherhood on Father's Day, presenting the movie with Barack and Michelle Obama‘s Higher Ground Productions. Netflix grabbed the rights from Sony, which pushed the theatrical release multiple times due to COVID. Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser also star. Paul Weitz directed.

FRIENDS TO DROP … EVENTUALLY: David Schwimmer told Radio Andy that he, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are gearing up for their long-time in the works Friends reunion. “It's happening. Actually, in a little over a month I'm heading out to L.A.,” Schwimmer said. “Finally we figured out a way to film it safely and there's gonna be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of safety protocols.” The date of a teased live studio show taping is still TBD.

NOT A FAN OF PRETTY: Julie Delpy really hated being thought of as a pretty girl in Hollywood. She told Page Six of her ingenue status: “For me, I was very pretty but I was hating it. I was hating it because it was relentless. I was constantly under attack … I had to protect myself intellectually because I was reading a lot, I was extremely educated, in a certain way, in arts, literature, and I was not really treated as such.” At 51, things are different. “Now I’m not the pretty girl when I walk in the office and they’re like, you’re so cute, do you want to go for dinner? No, it doesn’t work like that anymore,” Delpy said.