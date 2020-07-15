Celebrity Gossip: Lori Loughlin, Viola Davis, Meghan Markle and More!

PRPhotos.com

LORI LOUGHLIN AND MOSSIMO GIANNULLI ASK A JUDGE TO REDUCE BONDS: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli “respectfully” asked Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts to reduce their $1 million bail to $100,000 and asked that “the requirement that the $100,000 bonds be secured by money or property” be removed. Their scheduled court date for sentencing is August 21st. The pair pleaded guilty to bribing their daughter Bella and Olivia Jade‘s way into University of Southern California.

VIOLA DAVIS WISHES SHE NEVER APPEARED IN THE HELP: Vanity Fair’s July/August issue and reveals what motivated her to accept the role in 2011, and why she wishes she hadn’t. The film went onto earn her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, and two Screen Actor Guild awards. While the experience itself was positive—she stared with Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain and Allison Janney—she says it was “created in the filter and the cesspool of systemic racism. I cannot tell you the love I have for these women, and the love they have for me. But with any movie — are people ready for the truth?” she questions. While Davis says “there’s no one who’s not entertained by The Help,” there are huge issues with the film. It was made, she says, with a white audience in mind. Speaking more generally of working in Hollywood, she said that she feels like “her whole life has been a protest.” But she sees her work in The Help as even more as a disruption of her overall journey. “Not a lot of narratives are also invested in our humanity. They’re invested in the idea of what it means to be Black, but… it’s catering to the white audience,” she says.. “The white audience at the most can sit and get an academic lesson into how we are. Then they leave the movie theater and they talk about what it meant. They’re not moved by who we were.”

MEGHAN MARKLE CELEBRATES YOUNG WOMEN: Meghan Markle gave the keynote address for Day Two of the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit. In her rousing speech, she celebrated the “young women around the world who aren't just poised to change the world, but have already begun changing the world.” This virtual appearance is one of her first major speeches since she and Prince Harry stepped down from their senior royal duties. She thanked them for their hard work. The Duchess said, “They know that all of you, at a younger age than any modern comparison, are setting the tone for an equitable humanity. Not figuratively, literally. This is a humanity that desperately needs you. To push it, to push us, forcefully in a more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction. To not only frame the debate, but be in charge of the debate—on racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and well being, on civic engagement, on public service, on so much more. That's the work you're already out there doing.”

EVAN SPIEGEL IS IN AWE OF MIRANDA KERR AND ORLANDO BLOOM: Evan Spiegel, who co-founded Snap Inc., tells the Wall Street Journal Magazine that he is wowed by his supermodel wife Miranda Kerr‘s ability to balance parenting and work, and co-parent Flynn, 9, with Orlando Bloom, so gracefully. Kerr and Spiegel share Hart, 2, and Myles, 9 months. “What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced,” Spiegel says. “I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like I’m part of Team Flynn.”

THOMAS RAVENEL WELCOMES BABY WITH HEATHER MASCOE: Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel and his ex Heather Mascoe have welcomed son Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. He arrived June 29th and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. The pair dated briefly and remain “good friends.” Ravenel shares Kensie, 6, and Saint, 4, with ex Kathryn Dennis.