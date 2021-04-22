Celebrity Gossip: Lucy Hale, Ronda Rousey + More!

PRPhotos.com

LUCY HALE IS SINGLE AGAIN: Lucy Hale is single after a brief romance with Skeet Ulrich. A source close to the Pretty Little Liars star tells E! News, “Her and Skeet had a very brief romance and were seeing each other for about a month, but aren't dating. They are still friendly and in touch, but it's nothing serious.” Hale, 31, and Ulrich, 51, sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles back in February.

RONDA ROUSEY IS PREGNANT: Ronda Rousey is pregnant with her and husband Travis Browne’s first child. The former UFC star and WWE wrestler made the announcement on YouTube Wednesday, (April 21st) where she revealed that she is in her second trimester. Rousey said, “I've been pregnant since January. So, four months. Woo, baby bump! I can't hide it anymore. So, it's time to show it off. And just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on. And there's definitely much more to the story that we'll be telling later.” Although the couple did not disclose the sex of the baby, they did reveal the due date: September 22nd.

CHRISSY TEIGEN PRAISES MEGHAN MARKLE'S KINDNESS: Chrissy Teigen says Meghan Markle is “just as kind as everyone says she is.” Teigen told Andy Cohen during Tuesday’s (April 20th) Watch What Happens Live after show that the Duchess of Sussex wrote to her after her miscarriage last year. The supermodel and cookbook author added, “She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected.”

LIAM HEMSWORTH NEEDS A HAIRCUT: Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend thinks it’s time for him to get a haircut. The actor posted a photo of his longer locks on Instagram Tuesday (April 20th), asking if it was time for a haircut. Gabriella Brooks chimed in, replying with “Rapunzel.” The two initially sparked dating rumors in December 2019, following his August 2019 split with Miley Cyrus.