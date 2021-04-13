Celebrity Gossip: Macaulay Culkin, Harvey Weinstein, Ana de Armas and More!

PRPhotos.com

MACAULAY CULKIN AND BRENDA SONG WELCOME FIRST BABY: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are home together after welcoming their first child, E! reports. They named their son Dakota Song Culkin in honor of the Home Alone alum's late older sister, who died after being hit by a car in 2008.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN CLOSER TO EXTRADITION: Disgraced Hollywood Harvey Weinstein is set to return to California to face charges of sex abuse. He is currently serving 23 years in prison on rape and sexual assault charges in New York. He recently appealed the conviction. Judge Case set an April 30 court hearing ahead of likely setting a date for Weinstein to be extradited to California.

ANA DE ARMAS SPOTTED OUT WITH MYSTERY MAN: Ana de Armas was photographed out and about with a mystery man in L.A., Page Six reports. She recently split from Ben Affleck, reportedly over her desire to have kids and not live full-time in L.A.

LUCY LIU JOINS HELEN MIRREN IN SHAZAM! Lucy Liu is set to join Helen Mirren in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. She told ET: "I am privileged to join the team of incredible artists who join together to create the wonder world of Shazam! And it was my stepson's favorite as a kid. We have family photos of him dressed as Shazam from 42 years ago!" Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set for release on June 2, 2023.

ERIKA JAYNE OPENS UP: Erika Jayne isn’t holding back on her divorce from Tom Girardi in the upcoming issue of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “With any of the lawsuits, like, did you have a heads up? Is that why you got divorced?” the actress asks. Erika replied, “No, I did not.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Wednesday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET.