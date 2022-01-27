Celebrity Gossip: Macaulay Culking, Julia Stiles, Pete Davidson + More!

PRPhotos.com

JULIA STILES WELCOMES SECOND CHILD: Julia Stiles announced the birth of her second child on Instagram Wednesday (Jan. 26th). The 10 Things I Hate About You star shared a photo of her baby’s feet with the caption, “Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be.” Apparently her first child, Strummer Cook, is not taking things well. She also shared that her four-year-old mourned the loss of his only-child status by covering the toilet in red marker.

MACAULAY CULKIN IS ENGAGED TO BRENDA SONG: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged! A source told People that the couple of four years is headed to the altar. Song was recently photographed with a diamond ring on her left hand while out in Beverly Hills. The couple, who met on the set of Changeland in Thailand, recently welcomed their first child, 9-month-old son Dakota.

KIM AND PETE DINE WITH JEFF BEZOS: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently attended a dinner party at the home of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. TMZ reported that the couple was spotted arriving at Bezos’ Los Angeles estate in Kardashian’s car on Tuesday (Jan. 25th). Sources told the outlet that they spent several hours at the event before heading back to Davidson’s hotel in Beverly Hills.

BRAD GARRETT MARRIED ISABEALL QUELLA IN NOVEMBER: Brad Garrett quietly married IsaBeall Quella in November after four failed attempts over the last six years. A rep for the Everybody Loves Raymond star told People that the two were wed on November 11th, 2021 in Montecito California. The couple met in 2008 and has been engaged since 2015. They have attempted to marry on four separate occasions but had to postpone the date – twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, once due to wildfires, and a fourth time because of a mudslide.

NICHOLAS BRAUN INVOLVED IN CAR ACCIDENT: Nicholas Braun’s car was involved in a pretty serious car accident Tuesday (Jan. 25th). According to the Succession star’s Instagram story, a vehicle hit his parked car and combusted into flames. He shared a video of a man dousing the car with a fire extinguisher, explaining, “It caught on fire pretty quickly.”