Celebrity Gossip: Marcia Cross, Ben Affleck, Liam Neeson and More!

MARCIA CROSS DOWNPLAYS DESPERATE REVIVAL: It has been nine years since Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Nicollette Sheridan, Brenda Strong and Vanessa Williams starred in Desperate Housewives, and fans have been itching for a reboot. With a Sex and the City reboot planned, many hoped Desperate Housewives would be next; Cross cast doubt on that though, responding to a fan’s tweet that it was a go on Hulu, writing: “News to me!!”

BEN AFFLECK TALKS J. LO: Ben Affleck can’t believe how people reacted to his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. (They split in 2004). Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “People were so f—- mean about her — sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious s— was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said. Now it's like, she's lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished — as well she f—– should be! I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like Justice Sonia Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez's career and being who she is at 50 years old today.”

LIAM NEESON IS RETIRING? Liam Neeson says he is set to retire from action movies. He told ET: “I'm 68 and a half. 69 this year. There's a couple more I'm going to do this year — hopefully, COVID allowing us — there's a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I'm on a Zimmer frame or something.”

COVID HALTS RHONY: Production on The Real Housewives of New York has been halted once again, this time because a cast-member has COVID, Page Six reports. No word yet on who it hit, but the case is reportedly mild. Production was paused in October because a crew member got sick.

SHERRICK’S WIDOW TALKS WENDY WILLIAMS’ RAPE ALLEGATIONS: Sherrick‘s widow, Lynne Carter-Smith, is opening up about Wendy Williams‘ allegations that he assaulted her. Ahead of her biopic, Wendy Williams, she said he “date raped” her many years ago. Smith told Page Six that Williams should let Sherrick “rest in peace,” as the man she loves “is not here to defend himself. Sherrick was a beautiful man, a genius with a voice like an angel. We have three amazing children. This is quite painful to not only us but his nieces and siblings.” Smith’s family, meanwhile, said in a separate statement to Page Six: “The man that others knew as ‘Sherrick’ passed away 21 years ago. He was loved and adored by his family and we miss him every day. As I will never minimize or dismiss the horrid actions of sexual assault, I am saddened that Ms. Williams feels the need to publicly make these allegations when the man she is accusing is no longer on this earth to defend himself. Our family does not know Ms. Williams and are not aware of any relationship or encounter they may have had.”

KIM ZOLCIAK IS STRESSED: Kim Zolciak is freaking out about her 23-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann‘s COVID diagnosis. She posted a series of pictures and videos on IG Story. In one, she said: “With Brielle having COVID-19, that's had me very stressed. But I was just like, you know what? Wine during this quarantine, it's like, wine for lunch, have a glass for dinner. So, anyways, I guess tonight I'm drinking wine. Who's with me?”