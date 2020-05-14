Celebrity Gossip: Matt Damon, Nick Cordero, Tyler Cameron and More!

PRPhotos.com

MATT DAMON REVEALS DAUGHTER HAD COVID: Matt Damon says that his 21-year-old daughter Alexia contracted COVID-19, but is now in recovery. “Our oldest daughter’s in college. Obviously, that’s been shut down. But she’s in New York City, and she had COVID really early on, along with her roommates, and got through it fine,” the Oscar winner, 49, told Dublin’s SPIN 1038 on Wednesday, May 13. Damon is in quarantine with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three children, Isabella, 13, Gia, 11, and Stella, 9. Alexia is Luciana’s daughter from her previous marriage to Arbello Barroso.

NICK CORDERO EMERGES FROM HIS COMA: Amanda Kloots says her husband Nick Cordero has emerged from his coma. She shared the happy news on Instagram Stories. "He is awake," she said. "We did it." Cordero has been recovering from COVID-19, and the struggle has been intense. He is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A., and has had several setbacks, including having his right leg amputated.

TYLER + HANNAH? Bachelorette fans who are holding out for Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown to get together, may not be wishing in vain. "She's someone who's a dear friend of mine. I'm very grateful that we can have a friendship now. And that's that, you know, but, you know, everyone just makes a big deal out of everything and that's just how it's going to be," Cameron shared with E! News exclusively. "But, I'm very grateful to have her as a friend."

WILLIAM SHATNER REJOICES: William Shatner is rejoicing after a police oversight committee in Alberta, Canada has agreed to investigate a May 4 incident in which a woman dressed as a Star Wars character (on what is essentially a Star Wars holiday) was forced to the ground by police officers. "Looks like they will actually look into it!" Shatner said via Twitter.

PRINCE HARRY MISSES PALS: Prince Harry is missing his friends in the U.K. after he, wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie moved to L.A. to pursue a more normal life. Royal reporter Katie Nicholl says Harry "has a lot of friends in the military community in the U.K. and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now. He doesn’t have friends in L.A. like Meghan and he doesn’t have a job. So at the moment he’s a bit rudderless, but it won’t always be like this, and he knows that.”

REESE WITHERSPOON SET FOR NETFLIX: Reese Witherspoon has signed on to star in two upcoming rom-cons for Netflix. She and her production company Hello Sunshine will produce. These mark the Oscar winner’s first collab with the mega-streamer, after successful runs on HBO in Big Little Lies, Apple in The Morning Show and Hulu in Little Fires Everywhere. Your Place Or Mine tells the story of "two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son," according to its logline. The Cactus will be an adaptation of Sarah Haywood’s bestselling book of the same name.