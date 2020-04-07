Celebrity Gossip: Matthew McConaughey, Hilaria Baldwin, RHOBH and More!

PRPhotos.com

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY PLAYS BINGO WITH SENIORS: Virtual cuteness alert! Matthew McConaughey, his wife Camila, their two children and his mom Kay hopped on Zoom to play Bingo with seniors at the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Texas. “Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!” the facility wrote alongside a video they shared of the interaction. “Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink.”

HILARIA AND ALEC BALDWIN EXPECTING: Five months after revealing her despair at suffering her second miscarriage, Hilaria Baldwin shares that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting a child again. She shared on social media: “Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel. Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you.” The baby will join Carmen, 6, Leonardo, 3, Rafael, 4, Romeo, 2, and Alec’s daughter Ireland, 24, with his ex Kim Basinger.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS DROPS TAGLINES: The new batch of taglines for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, featuring Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards and newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, have dropped. Kyle’s: "Around here, there’s more than just dresses in everyone’s closet." Lisa’s: "The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching." Dorit’s: "I won’t settle for anything less than everything." Garcelle’s: "Life is an audition and, honey, I’m getting that part." Teddi’s: “You never know what to expect… when I’m expecting." Erika’s: "Break a leg? Not in these heels, honey!" Denise’s: "My life may not be a fairy tale, but I’ll always get a happy ending." The new season debuts Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

HONOR BLACKMAN DIES: Honor Blackmen, who rose to fame as one of the most iconic Bond girls of all time, has died at age 94. Her family reports she died of natural causes unrelated to coronavirus. In a statement her family said: "As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times."

ROSEANNE HAS SOME THEORIES: Roseanne Barr is weighing in on the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Norm Macdonald on his YouTube show Quarantined, she said: "You know what it is Norm? I think they're just trying to get rid of all my generation. The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people."