Celebrity Gossip: Matthew Mindler, Farrah Abraham, Chadwick Boseman and More!

MATTHEW MINDLER FOUND DEAD: The 19-year-old Matthew Mindler was found dead three days after he was reported missing. Millersville University released a statement: “Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus. Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation.” A missing adult report was filed after Mindler’s family said he “did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family” Wednesday.

FARRAH ABRAHAM TO SUE HARVARD? Farrah Abraham is furious with Harvard after being blocked by an allegedly “educationally abusive” professor. The Teen Mom alum claims Patricia Bellanca booted her from her Master’s program with no explanation. “I will be taking legal action against Harvard. I properly gave them time,” she told a TMZ camerawoman while wearing a Harvard sweatshirt. “I sadly had to write a review on Niche, on Yelp and on Google Maps because no one was getting back to me.”

OUTPOURING FOR CHADWICK BOSEMAN: To mark the one-year anniversary of Chadwick Boseman‘s death, fans and costars shared their grief on social media. Viola Davis, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and others shared their love and memories. Davis shared a shot of them filming Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, writing: “This day last year you left this earth and us.”

KHLOE + TRISTAN: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are doing nothing to discourage rumors that they have reunited. TMZ reports that they hit the town at The Classic Cat in WeHo Saturday, heading to LeBron James‘ wife Savannah‘s birthday party. (She turned 35).

JOHN STAMOS SHARES HEALTH UPDATE: He’s “all good”. The Full House alum shared a series of shots on IG from the hospital on Friday. John Stamos shared that he is “home happy” and mentioned “trigger finger,” a condition that causes a finger to bend or straighten with a snap.