Celebrity Gossip, Matthew Mindler, Robert Durst, Ewan McGregor + More!

MATTHEW MINDLER KILLED HIMSELF WITH SODIUM NITRATE PURCHASED ON AMAZON: Former child actor Matthew Mindler killed himself with sodium nitrate purchased on Amazon for $15. The Lancaster County Medical Examiner’s Office told TMZ Thursday (Oct. 14th) that the My Idiot Brother star’s August death was ruled a suicide by sodium nitrate toxicity. His mother, Monica, told the outlet that Mindler’s Internet search history confirms that he was researching ways to end his life painlessly with the substance.

ROBERT DURST SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON: People reports that Robert Durst, the eccentric millionaire who famously confessed to his crimes on HBO’s The Jinx, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2000 killing of Susan Berman. Last month, the 78-year-old was found guilty of first-degree murder more than 20 years after Berman was found dead inside her Beverly Hills home.

EWAN MCGREGOR'S DAUGHTER LANDS LINGERIE MODELING GIG: Ewan McGregor’s daughter is a model on the rise. Clara McGregor is currently starring in British lingerie brand Bluebella’s holiday campaign, which launched Thursday (Oct. 14th). The 25-year-old model said in a statement published by Page Six that as a bisexual woman, she was attracted to the lingerie label’s support of the LGBTQ+ community.

STACY DASH WAS TAKING 20 VICODIN PER DAY AT THE HEIGHT OF HER ADDICTION: Stacy Dash told Dr. Oz that she was taking “18 to 20” pills a day after she broke her sobriety. The 54-year-old Clueless star said that although her mother gave her her first line of cocaine at age 16, she eventually got sober and stayed clean for 20 years before doctors prescribed her Vicodin for help with her painful fibroid cysts. The actress said no one knew that she was spending somewhere between $5,000 and $10,000 each month on drugs until she nearly died. She credits that brush with death in helping her to get sober again.

THE PLAYBOY MANSION IS HAUNTED: The Playboy mansion is haunted. Girls Next Door star Bridget Marquardt told the Dark House podcast Wednesday (Oct. 12th) that she saw a woman appear in her bedroom while living at the mansion in the early 2000s. According to Marquardt, the ghost of a former mansion employee materialized near her bedroom closet during a girl’s night in with her sister and best friend. It wasn’t the only spooky incident she witnessed. The former Playboy Bunny said that doors would slam and lock on their own and visitors always felt weird vibes upon entering the mansion’s game room.