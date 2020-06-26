Celebrity Gossip: Matthew Perry, Paul Rudd, Amanda Peet and More!

PRPhotos.com

MATTHEW PERRY AND DAVID BECKHAM BOND OVER HIS FRIENDS SHIRT: Matthew Perry took to social media to compliment David Beckham‘s selfie, which featured the soccer pro, his wife Victoria, and more importantly, a shirt featuring the famous Friends' scene of Chandler (Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) from the 1996 episode, “The One Where No One's Ready.” “This guy has really good taste. Whoever that is,” Matthew joked, reposting the selfie. David’s son Cruz wrote: “Guess who bought him the shirt.” Then David hopped on, writing: “Yes @cruzbeckham got me the shirt but could I be wearing anymore clothes @mattyperry4.” The classic show featured Joey in all of Chandler's clothes, joking, “Look at me, I'm Chandler, could I BE wearing any more clothes?”

PAUL RUDD TALKS MANHOOD: Paul Rudd and Chris Evans shared an Actors on Actors chat with Variety, and they covered a lot of ground, including whether Ant-Man would get a third movie. “Well yeah, we've—that's the idea,” Rudd said. “I mean, I don't know what I'm supposed to say, what I'm not supposed to say. But with this quarantine, who even knows anything anymore.” Evans kept going: “I might as well ask you what your paychecks are. I don't know. Paul, what's your penis size?” Rudd replied: “It's even bigger than my paycheck. Put in your own Ant-Man joke there.”

AMANDA PEET’S REACTION TO GOT ENDING: Game of Thrones’ final season and episode was controversial to the say the least. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Amanda Peet weighed in. Peet is married to GOT’s co-creator David Benioff, so she does have a horse in the race. Still, she told Cohen: “I feel like some people didn't want to say goodbye. I don't know. Look, maybe I'm just too close to it, but I didn't understand the blowback. For God's sake, people, it's a television show.” Despite the mixed reception, the season earned 32 Emmy nominations, and took home multiple trophies, including Outstanding Drama.

CHRIS PRATT MOURNS RAM: Prince Rupert is grazing in greener pastures. On social media, Chris Pratt shared the sad news that his beloved ram Prince Rupert has died. “It's a solemn day at #StillwaterRanch as Prince Rupert the ram passed away,” he wrote alongside a black and white photo of himself and Rupert sharing an adorable embrace. “He took his final rest # right next to the still water of the lake under a 100 year old apple tree. I'm very sad. I was the only one who could wrestle him down to clip his hooves. He was a big cuddler and sported the thickest most beautiful chocolate coat.”

EMMA ROBERTS AND GARRET HEDLUND ARE EXPECTING! Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child, Us Weekly reports. The pair were first linked in March of 2019.