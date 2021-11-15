Celebrity Gossip: Meadow Walker Taylor Lautner, Kim Kardashian and More!

PRPhotos.com

MEADOW WALKER REVEALS SHE HAD A TUMOR REMOVED: Meadow Walker, 23, revealed she had a tumor removed a few years ago. She shared a shot of herself wearing a medical hair cover and fiducial markers, which are used for an MRI to create 3D scans on the brain, on her forehead. "2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful," Meadow captioned the photo. Celeb pals, including Christy Turlington and Vin Diesel shared their love.

TAYLOR LAUTNER IS ENGAGED: Twilight star Taylor Lautner hit up IG to share the news that he and long-time love Tay Dome are engaged. "11.11.2021," he began his caption on Saturday, Nov. 12, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

BEN HIGGINS MARRIES JESSICA CLARKE: Former Bachelor Ben Higgins married Jessica Clarke in Nashville, TN. "I am so excited," Higgins, 32, tells PEOPLE. "We have so much to look forward to. And I know we will have a beautiful marriage." Several Bachelor alums joined, including Nick Vialle, Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs and Wells Adams.

KIM KARDASHIAN CRACKS MARRIAGE JOKES: At a pre-wedding party for Simon Huck and Phil Riportella, Kim Kardashian, who is in the midst of divorcing Kanye West performed a last-minute stand-up routine. "I was a little bit confused because I haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself," she said, drawing laughs, "so I don't know what kind of advice and things I'm going to give to you guys tonight."

JENNIFER GARNER REPLACES JULIA ROBERTS IN THE LAST THING: Jennifer Garner has replaced Julia Roberts in AppleTV’s The Last Thing He Told Me. Garner will assume the title role. The series is based on Laura Dave’s novel of the same name. Roberts had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.