Celebrity Gossip: Meghan King, Jill Duggar, Ted Sarandos and More!

MEGHAN KING MARRIES CUFFE OWENS: Real Housewives alum Meghan O’Toole King has married Cuffe Owens, the nephew of Joe and Jill Biden. The President and his wife made a stop at their “small, family wedding” at Owens’ parents’ home in Pennsylvania, according to reports. Owens is an L.A.-based lawyer and the son of the president’s sister and adviser, Valerie Owens.

JILL DUGGAR SUFFERS MISCARRIAGE: Jill Duggar Dillard recently suffered a miscarriage after becoming pregnant with her third child with husband Derick. She shared of the loss” "Even though it was too early to tell the baby's gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard. One meaning for River is 'tranquil'…and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature."

TED SARANDOS DEFENDS DAVE CHAPPELLE: Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is addressing the controversial new Dave Chappelle stand-up special, The Closer. He has drawn criticism for his jokes about the “thin skin” of trans people and the effects of so-called “cancel culture.” In a memo to staff, he said: “Chapelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long standing deal with him. His last special Sticks & Stones, also controversial, is our most watched, stickiest and most award winning stand-up special to date. As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom — even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful.”

REAL HOUSEWIVES GIRLS TRIP PREVIEW: Seven Real Housewives, eight days, four cities one Ultimate Girl Trip … and lots of drama. The trailer for the hotly anticipated Bravo spinoff dropped Monday and revealed Ramona Singer and Kenya Moore clashing. At one point Singer, 64, snaps at Moore, 50, and screams, “F–k you,” to which Moore claps back, “What you’re not going to do is say f–k you to me. Who the f–k do you think you are, Ramona?”The first three episodes of the limited series premiere on Peacock on Nov. 18.

GRANVILLE ADAMS DIES AT 58: Oz star Granville Adams has died at age 58. The actor had a long struggle with cancer. He played Zahir Arif in 48 episodes of Oz. He also appeared in Empire and Homicide: Life on the Street.