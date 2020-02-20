Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, Amanda Bynes, Bellas and More!

PRPhotos.com

MEGXIT FINALIZED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in talks with the royal family about how to handle their departure and any ongoing roles moving forward as they step down from day-to-day senior royal positions. They agreed to drop their HRH titles, and will repay the royals for their refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage. Now, a spokesperson confirms that the changes will take place March 31, and that details of their nonprofit will be revealed in the near future. Harry, the spokesperson added, will retain the military ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader. He also still set to attend an Invictus Games event with Jon Bon Jovi on Feb. 28 and both Meghan and Harry will attend the Endeavor Fund awards on March 5 in London.

WILL AMANDA BYNES’ MOM HAVE FINAL SAY ON MARRIAGE? Amanda Bynes has been under-the-radar in recent years amid reports of struggles with mental health and addiction. But over the weekend, the child star popped up on Instagram to share the happy news of her engagement. Per Us Weekly though, Amanda’s mom and conservator, Lynn Bynes, may have the final say on whether or not she gets married. The president of West Coast Trial Lawyers Neama Rahmani said: “As Amanda’s conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter’s decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry.”

CHRIS NOTH WELCOMES SECOND SON: Chris Noth, 65, hit up Instagram to share the news of the birth of his second son, Keats. He and his wife Tara Wilson also share Orion, 12. He captioned a shot of him sleeping: “Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats! 'A thing of beauty is a joy forever.'”

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN TALKS SEXUALIZATION: Millie Bobby Brown marked her 16th birthday on Instagram, writing: “16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

NIKKI AND BRIE BELLA RESPOND TO IVF RUMORS: Nikki and Brie Bella are responding to rumors that they planned their pregnancies together. The twins addressed rumors that they underwent IVF together on The Bellas Podcast. “You guys, it's so ridiculous. Brie and I both did not do IVF,” Nikki said, noting how “major” and difficult IVF is. “We did not plan on being pregnant together.” Nikki added, “I'm still in shock even though I'm really happy.”