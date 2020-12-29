Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, D’Andra Simmons, Johnny Depp and More!

PRPhotos.com

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY MAKE FASHION STATEMENT FOR GOOD: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an order of 100 beanies to donate to their son Archie‘s “Kiwi friends” in New Zealand. They partnered with Make Give Live, a community crafting company that operates on a “buy one, give one” model, so that 200 hats will ultimately go to kids in need. “They said that they wanted to help our members continue to enjoy making, connecting and supporting each other which has never been as important as now,” Make Give Live wrote on IG.

D’ANDRA SIMMONS HOSPITALIZED: Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons has been hospitalized with COVID, Page Six reports. Her rep said: “Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start Remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

JOHNNY DEPP HOPES FOR A BETTER 2021: Johnny Depp has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. On social media, Depp acknowledged the rough year after losing his libel case in Britain over an article that dubbed him a “wife beater.” He said: “This year has been so hard for so many. Here’s to a better time ahead.” In addition to losing his libel case, Depp has lost several high-profile acting gigs, including his role in the Pirates of Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises.

NICK MCGLASHAN DEAD AT 33: Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan has died at age 33. His family told TMZ that he died on Sunday in Nashville. McGlashan appeared on the reality show from 2013-2020; he has reportedly struggled with addiction and entered rehab in the show’s 13th season. His cause of death has not been released.