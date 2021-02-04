Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, Jenny Slate, Angelina Jolie and More!

PRPhotos.com

MEGHAN AND HARRY SEND THANK YOU CARDS: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanked fans who sent them greetings over the holiday with a photo card. They chose a shut from their 2018 visit to Dubbo during their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. The shot shows Meghan holding an umbrella over Harry as he gives a speech. The also included a note: “Thank you for your thoughtful message. We appreciate your kind words and the time you have taken to write to us on this special occasion. Sending you our warmest wishes.” It was signed, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

JENNY SLATE AND BEN SHATTUCK WELCOME BABY GIRL: Jenny Slate and her fiancé Ben Shattuck have welcomed their first child, a girl named Ida Lupine. “Motherhood is the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me,” she told ET. “I feel really lucky.”

ANGELINA JOLIE SELLING BRAD PITT GIFT: Angelina Jolie is offloading a painting by Winston Churchill, which was bought for her by her ex Brad Pitt. The pair are still in the process of divorcing after splitting in 2016. The painting was purchased for $2.95 million in 2011. It is estimated to grab $3.4 million by Christie’s, the house auctioning it off.

ACTOR SUES NETFLIX OVER COVID: Timothy Hearl became the first actor to sue a Hollywood entity over working conditions during COVID. Netflix is being sued after helping to create a live entertainment spectacle, Stranger Things: The Drive Into Experience. Cars navigate through a fictional set featuring Hawkins in 1985, with performers re-creating season. Hearl played a Demagorgon, then was reassigned. According to the suit, he expressed concern over COVID exposure during rehearsals, and was shut down. He also said that he and other felt sick from possible carbon monoxide poisoning due to car exhaust.

COLIN FARRELL’S NEW LOOK: Colin Farrell was photographed rocking a new look. The 44-year-old has a completely shaved head, just six weeks after he was spotted with his normal full dark do. TBD if it’s for a new role.