Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, Pamela Anderson, Lyssa Chapman and More!

IS MEGHAN MARKLE SET FOR REALITY SERIES? Meghan Markle‘s first post-royal gig will be on a Canadian reality show, Page Six reports. The 38-year-old has signed on to appear on I Do, Redo, with her bestie Jessica Mulroney, who is starring in the upcoming Netflix series. The show revisits first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples,” according to a press release. Meghan herself married Prince Harry post-divorce.

PAMELA ANDERSON & JON PETERSON SPLIT 12 DAYS AFTER MARRIAGE: Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have parted ways less than two weeks after their secret wedding. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old said: “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.” They first met in the 1980s at the Playboy Mansion, and briefly dated, but parted ways. Anderson was previously married four times (twice to Rick Solomon).

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER’S DAUGHER LYSSA ARRESTED: Lyssa Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s daughter, was arrested after she got into a fight with her girlfriend, according to TMZ. Chapman was reportedly arrested for harassment, and police tell the pub she was not cooperative. She told the outlet that an officer grabbed her by the arm, and she plans to file a report against the office for misconduct. Chapman is out on bail.

FLORENCE HUGHES SHUTS DOWN AGE CRITICISM: Little Women star Florence Hughes is shutting down criticism over the age gap between her and boyfriend Zach Braff; she’s 24 and he’s 44. Here’s how it went down: she posted a shot of herself, and he commented with a princess emoji. A follower remarked, “You’re 44 years old,” and she responded, “And yet he got it.” The pair were first linked in April.

VANESSA HUDGENS GETS THIRSTY: Vanessa Hudgens gave recent ex Austin Butler a taste of what he’s missing on Instagram. The High School Musical star posted a series of shots of herself in a suit, writing: “#thirstythursday y’all lol I don’t really have many pics that qualify so not sure how long this will last but for now, we wet.” Butler and Hudgens dated for nine years. Hudgens was recently spotted with Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.