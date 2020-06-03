Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, Sharon Stone, Gregory Boyce and More!

PRPhotos.com

MEGHAN MARKLE TALKS RACISM IN RESURFACED VIDEO: In 2012 as a star on Suits, Meghan Markle participated in the "I Won’t Stand For…" campaign as part of the charity Erase the Hate. She opened up about her experience, saying: "I'm biracial. Most people can’t tell what I'm mixed with, and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall. And so some of the slurs I've heard or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it's just hit me in a really strong way." She added: "You know, a couple of years ago I heard someone call my mom the N-word. So I think for me, beyond being personally affected by racism, just to see the landscape of what our country is like right now, certainly the world, and to want things to be better.”

SHARON STONE TALKS SAFE ROOMS: Sharon Stone is offering her two million Instagram followers on pointers for creating a safe room in your home if a riot descends. This happens, of course, against massive nationwide unrest and protests over George Floyd’s murder. She noted: “Probably the safest bet that you have might be your bathroom because you have maybe the least windows or you’re the most tucked in there. And if that’s the case, the least windows and the place that you could lock yourself in the most.” She advised people to “put some blankets and pillows in the tub in case you’re going to need to sleep there,” and a “few non-perishable things that you can eat, some fruit or protein bars.”

TWILIGHT STAR GREGORY BOYCE’S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED: The cause of the May 13th deaths of Twilight star Gregory Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were fentanyl and cocaine, the Clark County Coroner tells ET. The death has been ruled an accident.

BELLA HADID AND THE WEEKND IN TOUCH? Nine months after their split, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are chatting again, a source tells Us Weekly. The pair met in April of 2015 when she modeled for his Behind the Madness album.

REESE WITHERSPOON TALKS RACISM WITH YOUNG SON: Reese Witherspoon is getting real about racism with her 7-year-old son Tennessee following the death of George Floyd. “Last night at dinner, my 7-year-old asked why all the grown ups were so upset,” the Little Fires Everywhere star, 44, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 1. “We spoke to him about what happened to George Floyd. Being a white mother trying to explain racism and bigotry to her white son, who did not understand why anyone would treat another human being that way, was heartbreaking.”

9-1-1 STARS SLAM RYAN GUZMAN’S RACIST COMMENTS: Several 9-1-1 stars are slamming co-star Ryan Guzman after he apologized for racial slurs. Earlier this month, his fiancé Chrysti Ane came under fire for using the N-word back in 2011. Guzman defended her, saying on Instagram Live: "I have plenty of friends — black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time; we call each other slurs all the time. We don’t get butthurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down." On Sunday, he tweeted that he's "done with defending myself or my family to people who are as quick to judge as they are to condemn." He shared a link of ways to help Black Lives Matter, adding, "Let me get back to the real topic and help out any way I can to the black community." But for co-star Oliver Stark and others, it wasn’t enough. He said that there's "absolutely no excuse" for using slurs.