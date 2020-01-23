Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, Wendy Williams, Billy Eichner and More!

PRPhotos.com

MEGHAN MARKLE STILL ON TOP OF ROYAL DUTIES: Meghan Markle is still working with her royal patronages. The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex shared shots from a recent visit on Instagram. “Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress made throughout the festive period,” the Sussex Royal Instagram account captioned two photos of Meghan at the animal shelter. Meanwhile, her estranged father Thomas Markle is slamming her and Prince Harry for stepping down from the their senior royal roles. The 75-year-old said in an upcoming documentary that has been leaked in part to tabloid outlets, the “the royals owe me.” Addressing his daughter, he said: “It’s time to look after Daddy.” He also admitted that he is still making money off of photographs he sold to paparazzi in the lead-up to their wedding.

WENDY WILLIAMS AND KEVIN HUNTER FINALIZE DIVORCE: Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are officially divorced, per documents obtained by E! Neither will receive alimony. The 54-year-old talk show host filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years after allegations of cheating.

JESSE METCALFE AND CARA SANTANA SPLIT: John Tucker Must Die star Jesse Metcalfe has split from his fiancé Cara Santana. The pair were together for 13 years. The news comes after Metcalfe was spotted snuggling up with two other women, including model Livia Pillman. “Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people,” a source tells E! News, adding that while Jesse has not moved out yet, they are now arranging that. “Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women.”

BILLY EICHNER JOINS IMPEACHMENT: Billy Eichner will star as Matt Drudge in Impeachment: American Crime Story. He is joining Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Clive Owen. This is the third season of the FX Anthology series; it will drop this fall.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA IS THE NEW FACE OF CROCS: Priyanka Chopra, one of the most bankable stars in the world, is the new face of cheap (@ $30) footwear purveyor Crocs, and yes, everyone else is shocked too. In the first promo shot, she is leaning casually against steps lined with plants wearing orange Crocs and a matching cardigan. In the new “Come As You Are” campaign, several other celebs are coming out as secret Crocs fans, including Zooey Deschanel, Suzu Hirose, Yang Mi, and singer Kim Sejeong.

KATE MIDDLETON RECALLS FEELING ISOLATING AFTER WELCOMING GEORGE: Kate Middleton visited the Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre in Cadriff, Wales on Wednesday and recalled feeling “isolated” as a new mom. The Duchess of Cambridge recalled feelings of isolation: “The first year and I'd just had George—William was still working with search and rescue—and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn't have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So…if only I had had a center like this.”