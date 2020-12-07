Celebrity Gossip: Melissa McCarthy, Naya Rivera, Jax Taylor and More!

PRPhotos.com

MELISSA MCCARTHY & BEN FALCONE RAISE $1.5M FOR 20 CHARITIES: Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy finished up their 20 Days of Kindness campaign, having raised $1.5 million for 20 different charities. “I can honestly say these have been some of the most inspiring, eye-opening days of my life,” said the actress, 50. “There have been quite a few rough moments in 2020 but being able to learn and talk about all these incredible organizations has really warmed my heart.” Among the beneficiaries: Girls Who Code, Make A Wish, The Trevor Project. Superintelligence, the couple's fourth collaboration together, is now streaming on HBO Max.

GLEE CAST LAUNCHES FUNDRAISER FOR NAYA RIVERA: Dianna Agron, Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Matthew Morrison and other members of the Glee cast are rallying to raise money in honor of Naya Rivera, who died this summer in a tragic drowning. The stars co-founded a GoFundMe for Alexandria House, a cause Rivera supported. “The connection I feel with Alexandria House and the people who reside and work there has been the biggest blessing and made such a huge positive impact on myself and my son,” Rivera once said of the charity, according to the GoFundMe page. “We truly have found a home away from home through the time we spend volunteering there.” Ryan Dorsey, who shared Josey Hollis with Rivera, shared a sweet Christmas shot over the weekend. “#HappyHolidays to all. You, you, and even you, all of ya. Hope you get nothing but happiness,” he wrote

JAX TAYLOR AND BRITTANY CARTWRIGHT ARE OUT: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are leaving Vanderpump Rules. Taylor joined in 2013 while Cartwright joined during the fifth season. While Cartwright joined in the fifth season. Vanderpump’s future is TBD amid the pandemic. “The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Taylor wrote. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.” This news comes six months after Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo show for racist behavior.

REPORT: WENDY WILLIAMS' MOM PASSES AWAY: The Neighborhood Talk has reported that Wendy Williams' mom Shirley Williams has passed away. A journalist named Courtney Brown revealed the news on social media. Williams has not confirmed her mother’s death publicly. Her cause of death has not been released nor have any details regarding her passing. Besides Wendy and her two siblings, she leaves behind her husband, Thomas Williams, Jr.

DAVID LANDER DIES: Laverne & Shirley’s star David Lander has died at age 73. The actor played Squiggy on Laverne & Shirley and died Friday in L.A. as the result of complications from multiple sclerosis. His wife Kathy and daughter Natalie were with him when he died, TMZ reports.

JOJO SIWA TALKS COVID RECOVERY: JoJo Siwa is opening up about her experience with COVID. She told ET: “I did end up getting it, the big, dreaded COVID-19. It got through my whole family. We had headaches, we were tired, we had shortness of breath, we had all the things. All my family actually lost their taste and smell, but all have it back. But I never did.” She added, “Everyone who gets this virus, it's gonna affect them differently. We were all, like, three days apart.”