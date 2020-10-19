Celebrity Gossip: Mena Suvari, Lily James, Brian Austin Green and More!

PRPhotos.com

MENA SUVARI AND HUSBAND MICHAEL HOPE ARE EXPECTING: Mena Suvari is expecting a child with husband Michael Hope. “It's still this process for me of believing it and accepting that something this beautiful could happen for me,” Suvari, who will welcome her son next spring, tells People. “It's been a very emotional experience. It's very weird finding out — I was like, I can't believe it!” The pair married in 2018 and planned to grow their family, but were still surprised by the pregnancy, she says, as they’d been trying with no result for some time. “At first I thought I was having jet lag because I'm really sensitive,” Suvari remembers. “By the end of July, I had a couple of other symptoms and I decided to take a test and there it was. It was a huge surprise, an absolute miracle!”

LILY JAMES CANCELS TODAY SHOW APPEARANCE: After pictures of her cavorting with her married costar Dominic West emerged and he and his wife felt moved to confirm their commitment to each other, it seems Lily James has had a change of heart about appearing on The Today Show Monday. Page Six reports that she pulled out over the weekend.

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN SUPPORTS MEGAN FOX’S NEW LOVE: Brian Austin Green is here for his ex Megan Fox, even if she did move on quickly with Machine Gun Kelly. An insider told Us Weekly: “Brian is totally fine about them getting more serious. He is doing his own thing and there’s no animosity.”The pair confirmed their split in May after 10 years of marriage.

ZACHERY TY BRYAN ARRESTED: Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested Friday for allegedly choking his girlfriend, according to multiple reports. TMZ reports that Bryan’s neighbors called police after they saw a disagreement.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY REVEALS HOW DAD DIED: Matthew McConaughey is doing the rounds in preparation for the release of his new memoir, Greenlights. In an interview with People, he revealed that his father James Donald McConaughey died how he wanted to; in bed with his wife Kay. McConaughey said: “I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.” James died in 1992.

ARMIE HAMMER FILES FOR JOINT CUSTODY: Armie Hammer has filed for joint custody of the two children he shares with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers. He is asking Chambers to return to the U.S. so they can set up a custody schedule for Harper, 5, and Ford, 3. She is currently in the Cayman Islands with the kids. In legal docs obtained by The Blast, his lawyers write: “As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the United States, Elizabeth and Armie elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control. Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now.”