Celebrity Gossip: Michael K. Williams, Brielle Biermann, Christina Haack and More!

MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS’ DEATH PROMPTS INVESTIGATION: Michael K. Williams’ death of an apparent drug overdose has sparked an investigation, TMZ reports. Police are trying to locate the dealer of the reportedly heroin-based drug that caused his death.

BRIELLE BIERMANN IN RECOVERY AFTER SURGERY: Brielle Biermann is on the road to recovery after double jaw surgery. She shared her journey on social media. "Sooooo… I had double jaw surgery on August 23 to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite," she wrote alongside a series of photos taken during and after the procedure. "This was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life. I sucked my thumb til I was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever. Have you ever thought about what it's like to not be able to bite into pizza? Or omg trying to bite into an onion on a burger? Impossible for me. I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time I ate. That lisp some of y'all complained about? Thank the overbite for that as well." Her mom Kim said the surgery took 6+ hours.

CHRISTINA HAACK, ANT ANSTEAD CELEBRATE HUDSON: Christina Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead marked their son Hudson’s 2nd birthday on Monday, with social media posts. “He loves to try and figure things out for himself and has this mischievous look on his face while doing it haha,” Haack wrote. “He’s talking a lot already but his favorite word in our home is ‘Cash’ 🐶 [the name of the family’s French bulldog]. We love you!” Anstead also shared shots from the party. Their split was finalized in June, and they pair are finding their groove co-parenting. Both have moved on; Haack with Joshua Hall, Anstead with Renee Zellweger.

BACKLASH: Jed Duggar and wife Katey sparked a backlash for making light of COVID in a pregnancy announcement. In announcing their first child, the pair held up a sign that read: "And then there were 3. Baby Duggar. Spring '22." Jed used a winky face emoji as he wrote alongside the post: "She tested positive, but not for Covid." Several followers questioned their judgment.

TIGER KING ZOOKEEPER IS DEAD: Erik Cowie was found dead in NYC on Friday, TMZ reports. A toxicology report will be performed, but no drugs were found on the scene. Cowie was 53.