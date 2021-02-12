Celebrity Gossip: Mila Kunis, Kristen Wiig, Jennifer Aniston and More!

PRPhotos.com

MILA KUNIS AND ASHTON KUTCHER ARE CRAZY BUSY: Despite the pandemic, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have found creative ways to stay busy with their kids Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. She told Jimmy Kimmel: “I'm not kidding you, I took my 4-year-old and my 6-year-old and my grown-a** husband to a baby rave. It was lights everywhere, music,” Kunis shared. “It was physically put on by a rave company. You felt like you were tripping on acid. They give you these glasses… My kids were like, 'This is the best experience ever!' I was like, 'Oh no!'” They also have new hobbies. Of their newfound corn-patch, she said: “COVID hit and I was like, 'No one in the house, massive lockdown!' And I was like 'OK, what do we do?' We've got kids, it was weird. And my husband's from Iowa and we have this patch of dirt. And we looked at it and we were like, 'We have time to plant some corn.' And he was like, 'Let's just do it.'”

KRISTEN WIIG CONFIRMS MARRIAGE: Kristen Wiig confirmed her marriage to Avi Rothman, following the news that they welcomed twins via surrogate in 2020. The pair are very private. News of their engagement broke in 2019.

JUSTIN THEROUX WISHES JENNIFER ANISTON A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Happy exes! Justin Theroux wished ex-wife Jennifer Aniston a good one on her 52nd. “Happy birthday @jenniferaniston,” he wrote on a black and white photo of Aniston appearing at the bottom of a staircase via IG Story. “red heart emoji you B!” The pair split in 2018, but have spent many well-documented times together since.

WONDER WOMAN’S LYNDA CARTER’S HUSBAND DIES: Lynda Carter shared a tribute to her husband of Robert A. Altman, who died at age 73. “One week ago, my beloved husband Robert A. Altman passed away,” the Wonder Woman alum began her tribute that she shared on Instagram. “Robert is the love of my life and he always will be.” Carter continued, “Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift. We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other's champions always.”

BAM MARGERA VENTS: Bam Margera shared a rant about his suicidal thoughts and his intense anger at being shut out of Jackass 4. He told fans in the video: “If anybody cares about me, don’t go see the video.” He also asked for donations. The video has since been deleted.