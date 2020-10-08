Celebrity Gossip: Netflix, RHOA, Jill Duggar and More!

PRPhotos.com

NETFLIX FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES OVER CUTIES: Netflix has been indicted by Texas’ Tyler County grand jury over the film Cuties. According to docs obtained by E!, the streamer is facing a charge of "promotion of lewd visual material depicting child." The docs go onto state that Cuties is comprised of "visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex and has no serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value." Netflix responded to the allegations in a statement to E! News. "Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film."

TWO RHOA STARS HAD SEX AT CYNTHIA BAILEY’S BACHELORETTE? Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party took a wild turn recently, and featured a hookup between two Real Housewives of Atlanta star and a male stripper, Page Six reports. The insider claims some of the women also hooked up with each other at the home they were staying at in Charleston, South Carolina. There were about 10 guests total. “There were multiple people that had girl-on-girl,” a source said, adding that the hookups went beyond making out to oral sex in some instances. “They were so drunk.” TBD what, if anything will appear on season 13 of RHOA, but cameras were reportedly present.

JILL DUGGAR TALKS DISTANCE: Jill Duggar Dillard admits that she isn’t as close with her family as she once was. In a Q&A posted on YouTube, the former Counting On star and her husband Derick Dillard revealed changes in their lives. “There’s been sohttp://admin.sparkprep.fm/WriteNewStory.aspx?StoryTypeId=0&newItem=1#me distancing there,” says Jill, 29. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.” She didn’t get into specifics, but observers noted that she and Derick left their TLC show in 2017, around the same time he criticized Jazz Jennings, a transgender activist. “We left the show three years ago because basically our family goals that we had for ourselves didn’t align with what we found out,” she says. “We ended up finding out that we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff as we felt like we needed. We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just to pursue our own goals.” For now, she adds, they have no plans to return to reality TV.

MEGHAN KING SPEAKS OUT SON’S CP DIAGNOSIS: Meghan King shares that she felt a sense of relief after her 2-year-old son Hart was diagnosed with hypotonic cerebral palsy. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum wrote in a blog post: "I was expecting this diagnosis. Even though he's the same kid I expected it to hit me hard. But it didn't. It didn't hit me hard at all. In fact I felt relieved." She compared it "going through life every day without putting the lid on the toothpaste and then finally, I got to put the lid on. That's how simple and right it felt."

STASSI SCHROEDER IS MARRIED: Stassi Schroeder revealed that she secretly married Beau Clark in September. The Vanderpump Rules star has been laying low since being fired from the Bravo show over racist behavior. Since then, she has apologized and said she is trying to do better; she and Beau are expecting a daughter together.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ON SISTER ACT: It could happen! Whoopi Goldberg told James Corden on The Late Late Show that a Sister Act 3 film is in the works. "For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People may want to see it," the Ghost star revealed. "So we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back." The View host told James, "It's fun and it feels good. And you know, nobody's mad. It's just, listen—bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What's better than that?"