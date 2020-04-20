Celebrity Gossip: Nick Cordero, Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon and More!

PRPhotos.com

NICK CORDERO HAS LEG AMPUTATED: Waiter star Nick Cordero had his right leg amputated as he continues to fight coronavirus, his wife Amanda Kloots shared. The 41-year-old is on a ventilator and needs the surgery to fix a blood flow problem. “We got some difficult news yesterday. Basically we’ve had issues in his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes and it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything. So they had him on blood thinners for the clotting,” Kloots said. The Tony-award nominee has been sedated for 18 days in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California.

MEGHAN MARKLE SETS TV INTERVIEW: Meghan Markle is set to give her first television interview as a non-royal on ABC’s Good Morning America Monday. She will discuss Elephant, a documentary film she recently narrated.

REESE WITHERSPOON TALKS 2013 ARREST: Reese Witherspoon is opening up about her less-than picture-perfect moments in a The Good Place star Jameela Jamil‘s “I Weigh” podcast. She continued: “It was so embarrassing and dumb. But, you know what — it turns out I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I’m just a human being.” In April of 2013, Witherspoon was arrested for disorderly conduct after a state trooper said she wouldn’t stay in the car while her husband Jim Toth was given a field sobriety test.

DWAYNE JOHNSON LOVES HIS EXTRA TIME AT HOME: Jumanji star Dwayne Johnson says that he and wife Lauren Hashian are making good use of their extra time together in quarantine. Replying to a fan on social media who asked how they were doing he said: “Last night, we poured ourselves a couple of glasses of Teremana tequila. We had a nice little toast of gratitude, and then we started practicing making babies again. You’re welcome. I showed her why they call me The Rock.”

JOHN KRASINSKI HOSTS STAR-STUDDED VIRTUAL PROM: High school prom-goers were treated to a virtual party with John Krasinski as host from his Some Good News YouTube channel Friday night, featuring performances from Billie Eilish and Finneas and the Jonas Brothers. Special guests included Chance the Rapper and Krasinski’s office co-star Rainn Wilson. “You guys are missing a whole lot of things, and we couldn't let prom be one of them,” Krasinski told his viewers. “It's the weirdest thing in the world, but you know what? When you thought you were missing prom, and your mom and your dad and your brother and your sister all say, 'Oh, I remember my prom,' you now get to say to them, 'Oh really? Did Billie Eilish play your prom? Did the Jonas Brothers play your prom? Did Chance the Rapper pop into your prom? And did Rainn Wilson ruin your prom?'”