Celebrity Gossip: Norman Reedus, Luann de Lesseps, Emily VanCamp + More!

PRPhotos.com

DIANE KRUGER AND NORMAN REEDUS ARE ENGAGED: Congratulations are in order for Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus. People confirmed Thursday (Aug. 27th) that the 52-year-old Walking Dead star and the 45-year-old Troy actress are engaged. The pair have met on the set of their 2015 Sky and went public with their romance in March 2017. They share a two-year-old daughter together.

ERIC STONESTREET ADDRESSES AGE GAP WITH FIANCE: Eric Stonestreet is hitting out against critics who claim he is too old to be engaged to 41-year-old Lindsay Schweitzer. The 49-year-old Modern Family actor edited a photo of his fiancée to make her appear more wrinkled and shared it to his Instagram Story Wednesday (Aug. 25th). He wrote, “Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49-year-old man, to be engaged to my almost 42 year old fiancée. Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone.”

'RHONY' STARS MAY BE GETTING DEMOTED: Some of Real Housewives of New York’s highest paid stars may have a diminished role in the troubled reality series’ 14th season. An insider tells Radar that Bravo asked Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan to return as “friends” for next season, explaining that the trio is too costly for the network. The outlet’s sources say that Morgan is the only one that producers expect will accept the deal.

EMILY VANCAMP WELCOMES FIRST CHILD: Emily VanCamp and her Revenge co-star Josh Bowman welcomed their first child together. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star shared the news on Instagram Thursday (Aug. 26th), writing, “Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris. Our hearts are full.” The couple got engaged in 2017 after four seasons of starring together on the ABC drama.