Celebrity Gossip: Olivia Munn, Suki Waterhouse, Brad Pitt + More!

SUKI WATERHOUSE SHADES BRADLEY COOPER ON TIKTOK: Suki Waterhouse subtly shaded her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper on TikTok Wednesday (Jan. 26th). Using the filter that makes the user look like a bearded man, Waterhouse wrote, “Can't believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart.” If anyone wasn’t sure who she was referring to, the singer liked a user comment that identified her famous ex. The two were together from 2013 to 2015.

OLIVIA MUNN AND JOHN MULANEY ARE 'IN IT FOR THE LONG HAUL': Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are reportedly “in it for the long haul.” A source close to the actress told E! News, “Olivia and John have become much closer since the birth of their son. They are very committed to each other and raising their son together. Olivia is smitten over John and loves seeing him as a dad.” The insider added, “Olivia is in it for the long haul. She really loves John and is excited about their future.”

BRAD PITT IS JUST FRIENDS WITH LYKKE LI: Brad Pitt is just friends with Lykke Li. Despite a report that the 58-year-old actor is dating the 35-year-old Swedish singer and model, a source close to Pitt told People Thursday (Jan. 27th) Li is just part of “a large group of artsy friends that he enjoys hanging out with.” The insider said, “Lykke Li and Alia Shawkat are part of this group. He likes having female friends too.”

TAYLOR LAUTNER WAS TOO SCARED TO GO OUT FOR TEN YEARS AFTER 'TWILIGHT': The Twilight films were so popular that Taylor Lautner was afraid to go out in public for a decade. The actor told the Today show Thursday (Jan. 27th), “I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, hat, sunglasses, and just like, feeling scared. It built up something inside of me where, I didn't know it, but I was scared to go out. I'd get super anxious to go out. So I just didn't.”

RUPERT GRINT RETURNS TO INSTAGRAM: Rupert Grint returned to Instagram after a year-long hiatus. The Harry Potter star posted a picture of his one-year-old daughter sitting in a mini director’s chair with “Servant: Season 3” written on the back. He also wrote, “Thank you all for watching The HP Reunion. So fun to look back and to share some of those memories with you all.”