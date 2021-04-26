Celebrity Gossip: Oprah Winfrey, Ireland Baldwin, Zac Efron and More!

PRPhotos.com

OPRAH WINFREY WAS SURPRISED BY ROYAL RACISM ACCUSATIONS: Oprah Winfrey was just as surprised as you when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “went all the way there” and accused the royals of racial bias. Winfrey made the remarks on Nancy O’Dell’s TalkShopLive streaming show. “I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have,” the media mogul said. “Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible,” Winfrey continued of the pair.

IRELAND BALDWIN TRIES BABYSITTING: Not for her! Ireland Baldwin reveals what happened after she watched two 7-year-olds for 45 minutes. She posted a graphic, bloody selfie on IG, hashtagging it “birth control.”

ELON MUSK TO HOST SNL: Elon Musk is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time, with Miley Cyrus as musical guest. The announcement comes on the heels of Musk’s SpaceX Crew’s second flight to the International Space Station.

TRISTAN THOMPSON ACCUSED OF CHEATING AGAIN?: It looks like Tristan Thompson is facing another cheating allegation. A woman named Sydney has alleged that she hooked up with Thompson earlier this year. During an appearance on the No Jumper podcast, someone asked “how was Tristan Thompson’s d*ck?” Sydney responded, “I did not know- he told me he was not in a relationship anymore so I said ‘okay.’ So we talked, we hung out multiple times. We went out together. Everything.” When someone asked about the timeline of the relationship, she said, “I think November. Probably January.” She continued, “So we hung out everything was cool. We were all like we were fine. And I literally said ‘are you single?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘Okay, we can talk.’ We talked we hung out multiple times. It happened. And then I found out that he was not single and I cut him off.”

WHY ZAC EFRON BROKE UP WITH VANESSA VALLADARES: Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares had a serious 10-month romance, but he ultimately didn’t feel ready to make it work long-term. An insider tells Us: “Zac is about to start a busy year of filming and wanted to make a clean break now.”

AMY SCHUMER SAYS SHE AND HER HUSBAND CHRIS FISCHER WANT ANOTHER KID: Amy Schumer tells Ellen DeGeneres on her titular show that she and Chris Fischer are ready to bring a sibling into their son Gene’s life: "We're trying to figure it out. I mean, you know, it's like there's nothing better."

YOLANDA HADID IS OVER THE MOON: Yolanda Hadid is in love with her daughter Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai. She shared a tribute to Gigi on her birthday, writing: "I have always been so very proud of the young woman you grew up to be every step of your life time but watching you give birth and become a mother yourself has given 'Proud' a whole other meaning…." She called Khai “the greatest gift.” Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed her in September of 2020.