Celebrity Gossip: Pamela Anderson, Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen + More!

PAMELA ANDERSON FILES FOR DIVORCE: Pamela Anderson and her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst, are calling it quits after just one year of marriage. Rolling Stone reported on Thursday (Jan. 20th) that the Baywatch actress is filing for divorce in her native Canada where they have been living since their wedding on Christmas Eve 2020. A source told the outlet that the brief relationship was a “pandemic whirlwind” that died out.

MICHELLE DOCKERY ENGAGED TO JASPER WALLER-BRIDGE: Michelle Dockery is engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge, the younger brother of Fleabag star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The 40-year-old Downton Abbey star announced her engagement to the 34-year-old film and television producer in The Times on Thursday (Jan. 20th). The two were introduced by mutual friends in 2019. Dockery’s previous fiancé, John Dineen, died of a rare form of cancer in 2015 at the age of 34.

AMBER BENSON TAKES 'FAMILY' TRIP TO DISNEYLAND WITH KRISTEN STEWART AND FIANCE: Ashley Benson shared a sweet photo of her “family” trip to Disneyland with close friends Kristen Stewart and Stewart’s fiancée Dylan Meyer on Wednesday (Jan 19th). The Pretty Little Liars star posted a snap of her crew wearing matching tie-dye sweatshirts while posing in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle and captioned it, “Family trips to Disney.” According to E! News the group rode Space Mountain and posed with cast members outside of the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction.

ANNA KENDRICK AND BILL HADER ARE DATING: Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have been secretly dating for over a year. A source told People the two “are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep quiet. According to the insider, they met years ago and didn’t get together until well after they made their 2019 Netflix film, Noel.

CHRISSY TEIGEN CELEBRATES SOBRIETY: Chrissy Teigen is feeling “more present than ever” after six months of sobriety. The model wrote on Instagram Wednesday (Jan. 19th), “I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever.” She added that she’s looking forward to having her “full body reset after 1 year.”