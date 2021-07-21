Celebrity Gossip: Paulina Porizkova, Shailene Woodley, Jessa Duggar and More!

PRPhotos.com

PAULINA PORIZKOVA + AARON SORKIN ARE DONE: The 56-year-old model Paulina Porizkova said that she and Aaron Sorkin have split. “I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’ He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy,” she wrote.

SHAILENE WOODLEY ISN’T IN PLANNING MODE: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are not really stressing about wedding details. She tell ET: “There’s no rush. We’ve got no rush.” Woodley recently admitted they kept their engagement under wraps so they could just enjoy being together.

JESSA DUGGAR SHARES FOURTH CHILD’S NAME: Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have welcomed a fourth child, Fern Elliana. The 28-year-old mother for four revealed that Fern, a baby girl, joins Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4 and Ivy, 2. Fern joined the family Sunday, weighing 8 lbs., 5 oz., and measuring 21 inches.

MEGAN FOX OPTS OUT OF PREMIERE: Citing upticks in COVID-19 infections, Megan Fox opted to sit out the premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass. The 34-year-old canceled hours before the L.A. premiere. “Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of Covid cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight,” the representative said. Co-stars Bruce Willis and Machine Gun Kelly (also her boyfriend) were also absent.