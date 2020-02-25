Celebrity Gossip: Pete Davidson, Jules Wainstein, Wendy Williams and More!

PRPhotos.com

PETE DAVIDSON TALKS KAIA GERBER SPLIT: Pete Davidson told Charlamagne Tha God in a YouTube interview that his breakup with Kaia Gerber put him into a tailspin, but that it was for the best. He said: “She’s very young, and I’m f–king going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab.” He added: “It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all.” Davison also admitted then when he goes for it, he goes for it: “I love love. That’s how I grew up. Just my mom, my sister, I didn’t have a man around the house, so I was just like, ‘When am I going to find my Princess Charming?’ That’s all I’ve ever wanted.”

RHONY ALUM JULES WAINSTEIN ARRESTED: Former Real Housewives of New York City star Julianne “Jules” Wainstein was arrested Sunday for allegedly punching her estranged husband Michael Wainstein in the face. Boca Raton, Florida police arrested the 39-year-old for battery. She reportedly licked his car window before damaging it with a baseball bat during a custody exchange; she then punched him in the face. Their two children were reportedly in the car at the time. Michael has obtained a protective order against her. They have a messy history; in 2017, Michael faced jail time for failing to pay child support.

WENDY WILLIAMS DENIES DATING WILLIAM SELBY: Wendy Williams says she is still single, despite rumors that she’s dating jeweler to the stars William Selby. During Hot Topics, the talk show host said: “I had an interesting weekend. It was all innocent to me but apparently it caused waves everywhere else. All I’m doing is being Wendy. So I met this young man that I really like. Not in that way, I was setting you up with dramatic effect.”They’ve been fueling romance rumors since they attended the Spotify x Cash Money premiere of New Cash Order together, and hung together during the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.

MICHAEL LOHAN’S EXES BUNK TOGETHER: Michael Lohan‘s ex-wives Kate Major and Dina Lohan are bunking together, Page Six reports. Meanwhile, Michael reportedly emailed Page Six claiming that Kate had framed him for assaulting her last week to get him back for him having her arrested on an alleged DUI. Kate denies the allegations.