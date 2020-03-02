Celebrity Gossip: Pete Davidson, Prince Andrew, Steven Spielberg and More!

PRPhotos.com

PETE DAVIDSON SHARES LOOK AT HIS NEW DIGS: Pete Davidson loves his new digs … even if it’s in the basement of his mom’s Staten Island home. The Saturday Night Live star gave fans a grand tour of his apartment, timed to the release of his new Netflix comedy special, Alive From New York. Included in the tour is his bathroom, which includes a “porno shower.” Davidson said: “Nobody’s been in it except for me and the boys — not all at the same time. I’ve never had my porno moment in there yet — it’s really hard to, too, when your mom is upstairs cooking and being like, ‘Dinner’s ready.'” And of course, the bedroom: “This is my bedroom, where nothing happens because I live with my mom.”

PRINCE ANDREW LETS MODELS SIT ON QUEEN’S THRONE: Prince Andrew had a novel way of talking models. He asked them to join him at his mom’s place—Buckingham Palace—and then let at least one sit on her throne, according to a report in The Sun. The royal, dubbed “Randy Andy,” dated Caprice Bourrett for a time, and frequently took her to the Palace.

STEVEN SPIELBERG’S DAUGHTER MIKAELA ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Steven Spielberg‘s daughter Mikaela Spielberg has been arrested on suspicion misdemeanor domestic violence, according to reports. The 23-year-old was booked on misdemeanor domestic violence and assault with bodily injury. His fiancé Chuck Pankow called the incident a “misunderstanding,” adding “no one is hurt.” Mikaela made headlines last week when she told The Sun that she wanted to pursue a career in adult entertainment.

MEGHAN MARKLE ANGLING FOR HOLLYWOOD? Meghan Markle is focused on re-establishing herself in Hollywood, if the Daily Mail is to be believed. A source spills: “Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already done the voice-over for Disney and now the word is out that she’s looking for a superhero film, as a voice-over or even on screen.”

HELEN MIRREN TALKS MEGXIT: The Oscar-winner Helen Mirren tells Variety that Meghan Markle was “a fantastic addition to the royal family,” and she “applauds” her and husband Prince Harry’s decision to step down from their royal duties. “So, I think it is a loss in a way, but at the same time I think their instincts are absolutely correct. And I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time. They’ll find another victim… probably me,” she says with a laugh.

KYLIE JENNER AND TRAVIS SCOTT SPARK ROMANCE RUMORS: Kylie Jenner is leaving fans with the impression that she and Travis Scott are getting back together. The 22-year-old shared a series of flirty shots on Instagram Stories for her 164 million+ followers. In the throwback pics, the pair are hanging outside at a Houston Rockets game, a year before their daughter Stormi was born. Think they’re going to get back together?

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER GARNER HANG: After repeatedly expressing his continued love and respect for his ex Jennifer Garner while promoting new film The Way Back, Ben Affleck was spotted out and about in L.A. They both looked casual and laid back. The pair split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage; they share three kids together. He said that the process of making the movie provided “a certain amount of therapy” due to its “emotional honesty.”

AMAZING RACE STOPS FILMING: Concern over the coronavirus has stopped the Amazing Race in its tracks. Season 33 has yet to be announced, and three episodes have been filmed, but CBS has pulled the plug on production. A spokesperson for CBS told People: “Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series. All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home. At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.”