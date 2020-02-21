Celebrity Gossip: Peter Weber, Harvey Weinstein, James Middleton and More!

PRPhotos.com

PETER WEBER SPOTTED AT WINERY WITH PRODUCER HE MAY BE DATING: Love is in the air, just not the way Bachelor fans were expecting. Peter Weber, 28, was photographed out with show producer Julie LaPlaca in what looked like a date at a winery, Page Six reports. Rumors of their romance have been rocking Bachelor Nation. LaPlaca was also spotted spending New Year’s Eve with Weber and his family at Carmine’s in NYC.

WEINSTEIN JURY PUSHES ON: On Day 3, the jury deciding whether Harvey Weinstein should be convicted of five criminal sex charges, continued to push on. They sent one note to the judge requesting to re-read a piece of testimony from Annabella Sciorra, who said that Weinstein raped her in 1993. The judge ruled they could review the testimony “first thing” today (Friday).

JAMES MIDDLETON GIVES KATE PROPS: Kate Middleton‘s brother James is coming out swinging for her on Instagram. Kate has been firing on all cylinders in support of “5 Big Questions on the Under 5s,” a bid to open up the conversation around parenting. He urged followers to answer his sister’s questions, writing: “Like me even if you don’t have children, your own experiences will help invest in the future of the next generation.”

GOLDIE HAWN, DIANE KEATON, BETTE MIDLER TO RE-TEAM: The ladies of the First Wives Club are reuniting! Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler are set to reunite in a comedy that has them dealing with the fact that they were all married to the same man. The movie, called Family Jewels, shows what happens when the trio is forced to spend Christmas together after their ex dies in an NYC department store.

TYLER CAMERON’S NEW GIG: Bachelorette alum and Gigi Hadid ex Tyler Cameron has a new role: working as a general contractor on Quibi’s Barkitecture. He and interior designer Delia Kenza are set to host the show, which involved building and designing lavish customizable dog houses for the pups of Hollywood stars like Lisa Vanderpump and Rumer Willis.

AMANDA BYNES THANKS FANS: Amanda Bynes, 33, made headlines recently for getting engaged and sharing the news publicly after several years off the Hollywood radar. Now, she is sharing a shot of herself graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in L.A. She said: “'Sup Instagram, just wanted to say hi to all of my followers and I really wanted to say I appreciate you guys so much for supporting me,” she says. “I wanted to check in, let you know that I'm out to dinner right now with my friend Cathy, who's a student advisor at FIDM, my college. I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line and I'm hoping in the near future, it'll be out online.”