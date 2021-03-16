Celebrity Gossip: Pippa Middelton, Wilmer Valderrama, Lala Kent and More!

PRPhotos.com

PIPPA MIDDLETON WELCOMES SECOND CHILD: Pippa Middleton has welcomed her second child with James Matthews. Kate Middleton‘s little sister brought Grace Elizabeth Jane into the world at 4:22 am Monday morning, weighing 6lbs, 7oz. Grace joins Arthur, 2. Grace shares the middle name of her aunt Kate, who was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton.

WILMER VALDERRAMA REVEALS DAUGHTER’S NAME: Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco welcomed their first child on February 15th, and he opened up about their daughter’s name, Nakano Oceana Valderrama. The 41-year-old told People: “The name was exciting to figure out because, you know, everyone is gonna have an opinion. When we said the name, it created an unbelievable debate in our family. Some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful.” He said the name was inspired by a trip he and Pacheco took to Japan, during which they first realized they were in love.

LALA KENT WELCOMES FIRST CHILD: Lala Kent has welcomed her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett. Ocean Kent Emmett is Randall’s third child.

WONDER YEARS REBOOT FINDS LEAD: ABC‘s The Wonder Years has cast its lead for the rebooted show. Elisha “EJ” Williams will star in the show that focuses on the same time period (the 1960s) as the original 1988-93 show, but this time, it will focus on a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama. The original star, Fred Savage, is directing the first episode.