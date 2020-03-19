Celebrity Gossip: Prince George, Kevin Bacon, Vin Diesel and More!

PRPhotos.com

ROYALS GET HOMESCHOOLED: Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, are continuing their lessons at home with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton after their school, Thomas’ Battersea, shut down over coronavirus concerns. A spokesperson for Thomas’s London Day Schools said, “Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the Coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March.”

KEVIN BACON LAUNCHES 6 DEGREES CAMPAIGN: As health officials tell people to maintain six feet of distance between each other, Kevin Bacon is reminding everyone of how close we all are. In a play on the game named for him—Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon—the Footloose star launched a “Six Degrees” campaign to encourage people to stay home. He said: “Right now, like people around the world, I’m staying home, because it saves lives and it is the only way we’re going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus. Because the contact that you make with someone, who makes contact with someone else, that may be what makes somebody’s mom or grandpa or wife sick.” Pulling out a sign, he said: “I am staying home for Kyra Sedgwick.” Sedgwick is his wife. Bacon then encouraged his followers to do the same.

PRINCESS BEATRICE’S WEDDING DETAILS TWEAKED: No more lavish reception at Buckingham Palace. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are adjusting plans for their summer wedding, set for May 29th. "Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances. In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May," read a statement from Buckingham Palace.

VIN DIESEL TALKS STEVEN SPIELBERG: Vin Diesel wants to get back into the director’s chair, and says that Steven Spielberg is encouraging him to do just that. In an interview with The National, he said: “Speaking of Steven Spielberg, I saw him recently, and he had said to me, ‘When I wrote the role for you in Saving Private Ryan, I was obviously employing the actor, but I was also secretly championing the director in you, and you have not directed enough. That is a crime of cinema and you must get back in the directing chair.’ haven’t directed enough.” The Fast and Furious star directed 1995’s short Multi-Facial, then in 1997 he took on the feature film Strays.