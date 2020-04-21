Celebrity Gossip: Prince Philip, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks and More!

PRPhotos.com

PRINCE PHILIP ISSUES STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS: The 98-year-old Prince Philip issued a rare statement about the importance of following guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what he said: “As we approach World Immunization Week, I want to recognize the vital and agent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from COVID-19.” He continued, “On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected.”

ANDY COHEN TALKS DRY SPELL: Andy Cohen is opening up about how the coronavirus has put a damper on his sex life, forcing him into the longest dry spell he’s ever lived through. The 51-year-old shared the update on his Radio Andy show on SiriusXM. Has coronavirus disrupted your sex life?

BRAD PITT REPORTS THE WEATHER NOW: The 56-year-old Oscar winner Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance on Sunday’s episode of John Krasinski‘s Some Good News to report the weather. “Looks, ahh, pretty good, yeah,” the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor calmly noted before the video cut back to Krasinski.

TOM HANKS SAYS RITA WILSON HAD IT WORSE: Tom Hanks is getting real about the coronavirus he and his wife Rita Wilson battled. He told the National Defense Radio Show: “I was wiped after 12 minutes of exercising. I laid down in my hospital bed and just slept.” He recalled telling a medical professional who was treating him at the time, “'I just had the weirdest thing. I just tried to do basic stretches and exercises on the floor and I couldn't even get halfway through.' And she looked at me through her glasses like she was talking to the dumbest human being. And she said, 'You have COVID-19.'” He continued: “Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” Hanks went on to say. “She had a much higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks … She was so nauseous she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities.”

JOE KEERY’S TWITTER IS HACKED: Stranger Things star Joe Keery‘s Twitter account was hacked and filled with racist comments, Page Six reports. Soon after the comments and allegations that he’d been “molested” on his Netflix show were posted, his account was deactivated. “As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and investigated the situation,” a rep for Twitter told Page Six. “We’re working closely with the account holder to restore the account.”

ANDIE MACDOWELL, DAUGHTERS SEEN SNEAKING OUT OF CLOSED PARK: Andie MacDowell and her daughters Rainey and Margaret Qualley were photographed sneaking out of a park in L.A. that has been temporarily closed due to the pandemic. The trio was seen crawling out on Sunday, Page Six reports.