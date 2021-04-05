Celebrity Gossip: Prince William, Daniel Kaluuya, Kate Winslet and More!

PRPhotos.com

PRINCE WILLIAM TALKS CLIMATE CHANGE: Prince William is calling on the public to truly tackle climate change. In a video, he said that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout proved that we could deal with the crisis. “If we do not act decisively in the next ten years, we will cause irreversible damage to our planet,” he said. “This damage will not be felt equally by everyone. It is the most vulnerable, those with the fewest resources, and those who have done the least to cause climate change, who will continue to be impacted the most.”

DANIEL KALUUYA TALKS RACISM ON SNL: Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he during his monologue, he compared American and British racism. The London-born star said: “Let me put it this way: British racism is so bad white people left. They wanted to be free — free to be able to invent their own kind of racism. That’s why they invented Australia, South Africa and Boston.”

KATE WINSLET TALKS HOMOPHOBIA: Kate Winslet recently spoke out about homophobia in Hollywood with The Sunday Times. The Oscar winner said: “I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know — some well known, some starting out — who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles,” adding that the stigma applies to “men more than anything.”

NEW MEGXIT CLAIMS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had serious clashes with palace advisors before they left their royal roles, according to a new report in The Telegraph, which contradicts the pairs’ recent claims. “There was a constant dialogue from the couple along the lines of: ‘Why can’t we do this? You can’t stop us from doing what we want to do’,'” sources told The Telegraph. “They were calling the shots and would be the ones instructing the press office on what line to put out,” The Telegraph reported.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER DO FAMILY TRIP: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hit the road together as a family, heading to Deer Valley, Utah, and documenting the fun along the way.

REGE-JEAN PAGE IS OUT: Regé-Jean Page is speaking out after the news broke that he is leaving Netflix‘s mega-hit Bridgerton after one season. He hit up Twitter, writing: “Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing.” Page has lined up several projects, including The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and the film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons.

ZENDAYA JOINS SPACE JAM: Zendaya is set to voice the character of Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy. In the original 1996 film, Lola is Bugs Bunny’s girlfriend.