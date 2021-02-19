Celebrity Gossip: Princess Eugenie, Shia LaBeouf, Zooey Deschanel and More!

PRPhotos.com

PRINCESS EUGENIE IS ‘DOING WELL’ FOLLOWING C-SECTION: Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby boy are bonding happily. Eugenie, 30, is “doing really well” after having a C-section due to her previous spinal surgery for scoliosis, an insider told People. Because of COVID restrictions, his grandparents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will have to wait a little longer to meet him.

FKA TWIGS TALKS SHIA LABEOUF ‘GASLIGHTING’: FKA Twigs appeared on CBS This Morning Thursday to discuss her lawsuit against her ex, Shia LaBeouf, whom she says abused her and knowingly gave her an STD. After she sued him for the abuse, he issued a statement: “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.” When asked about the apology, the 33-year-old British songstress, born Tahliah Barnett, claimed, “It reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him. This taking some of the blame, but not all of it, and then denying it.”

ZOOEY DESCHANEL, MICHAEL BOLTON TO HOST CELEBRITY DATING GAME: Game on! ABC has recruited Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton to host Celebrity Dating Game. Described as “a wry wink at modern dating,” the non-famous suitors will have the opportunity to guess the secret identify of celeb contestants based on clues, questions and performances by Bolton.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN SENDS LORI HARVEY LOVE: Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan shared new shots with himself and girlfriend Lori Harvey Thursday writing, “I love you baby.” He’s clearly smitten: Jordan rented out an aquarium to explore on Valentine’s Day.

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS IS PRETTY EXCITED: Neil Patrick Harris confessed that since doing remote school for a year with twins Harper and Gideon, he’s pretty ready to see them return to school. Harris told Ellen DeGeneres: “The school opened up, so as of last week, they were able to be—with all the protocols, the masks and six feet apart and getting tested all the time—but they're in actual school. So Ellen, I'm free!”