Celebrity Gossip: Queen Elizabeth, Olympia Dukakis, Sophie Turner and More!

INTRUDER SCALES WALL AT QUEEN’S ESTATE: Queen Elizabeth II’s estate was broken into, according to reports. The suspects allegedly scaled fences near the Royal Lodge at Windsor Estate, where the 95-year-old walks her dogs and rides horses. The 31-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were arrested and reportedly released on bail.

OLYMPIA DUKASIS DIES AT 89: Olympia Dukakis, who won an Oscar for her role in Moonstruck, has died at age 89. Her brother, Apollo Dukakis, wrote on Facebook, “After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis.” She was also hailed for her role in Steel Magnolias and Mr. Holland’s Opus, among others.

SOPHIE TURNER SHARES UNSEEN PICS: Sophie Turner is celebrating her two-year wedding anniversary with never-before-seen pics of her and Joe Jonas’ big day. "Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat,” she captioned the series.

TOM HANKS AND RITA WILSON CELEBRATE 33: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated their 33rd anniversary Friday. "33 years of marriage to my BFF, my lover, my man," the actress and singer captioned the picture, which showed the pair smiling while posing together outdoors. "Love wins. ❤️"

ELLIOT PAGE OPENS UP: Elliot Page discussed how much happier he feels after having top surgery. Furthermore, he called transitioning “life-saving.” He told Oprah Winfrey for her Apple TV+ show: “I want people to know that not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving and it’s the case for so many people.”Page recognizes his unique position: “My ability to be sitting here now is because of so many trans women of color who put their lives on the line” over the decades.