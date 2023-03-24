Celebrity Gossip: Rachel Bilson, Brie Larson, Taylor Lautner + More!

PRPhotos.com

RACHEL BILSON AND NICK VIALL NEVER DATED: Rachel Bilson and Nick Viall were never really a couple. The pair sparked romance rumors in 2019 after they exchanged flirty messages on social media but was all a ruse. The O.C. actress said on the March 21st episode of The Viall Files, “No, Nick and I never dated. We did troll the internet.” Viall added that they were both “epically single and we wanted the attention.”

NIKKI REED IS 'CLOSE' TO GIVING BIRTH: Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are “close” to welcoming their second child. The Vampire Diaries alum told Page Six Tuesday (March 21st), “We’re in the home stretch, big time, so it’s really, really special.” The couple, who already share 5-year-old daughter Bodhi, announced the pregnancy in January.

BRIE LARSON CONFIRMS SHE'S SINGLE: Brie Larson and boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz have split. The Captain Marvel star confirmed the news in Harper’s BAZAR’s April cover story. She told the outlet, “I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open.” According to E! News, the couple was last seen together in September at Disney’s D23 Expo where they were promoting their short film Remembering.

DYLAN WALSH'S SON SAVES MOTORIST: Thomas Walsh, the son of actor Dylan Walsh, saved a motorist whose car plunged into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Wednesday (March 22nd). According to the Baltimore Banner, Thomas had just left the restaurant where he worked when he saw the sinking vehicle, jumped into the water with all of his clothes on, and punched out the window in order to free the driver. His father, perhaps best known for his work in Nip/Tuck, told TMZ that he is “very proud” of his son, who is an Iraq war veteran, and added that is “just who he is. He would jump out of a window to help somebody.”

TAYLOR LAUTNER AND WIFE GET MATCHING TATTOOS: Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay Lautner, have gotten matching tattoos. The couple posted a video to Instagram showing tattoo artist Kate McDuffie inking their forearms with their wedding date. Tay captioned the clip with, “Best birthday surprise ever.”