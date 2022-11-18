Celebrity Gossip: Rebel Wilson, Antoni Porowski, Jay Leno + More!

PRPhotos.com

RAMONA AGRUMA SAYS DATING REBEL WILSON STARTED OUT 'A LITTLE BIT SCARY': Ramona Agruma recently told The Morning Show that it was “a little bit scary” to start a relationship with her famous girlfriend, Rebel Wilson. The self-proclaimed homebody said, “It was shocking at the beginning and hard because I’m not used to so much attention.” The Lemon v Limon founder added that all of the attention was “a little bit scary in the beginning, but we still try to keep our lives private.”

ANTONI POROWSKI IS ENGAGED: Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski announced Thursday (November 17th) that he is engaged to Kevin Harrington after more than two years of dating. The chef wrote on Instagram, “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry,” while his fiancé captioned a photo on his own page with, “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged.” The image showed the two dressed up as zombies.

SPENCER AND HEIDI WELCOME A SECOND BABY BOY: Heidi Montag Pratt and husband Spencer Pratt welcomed their second baby boy on Thursday (November 17th). The Hills alum said on SnapChat, "I was screaming in the hospital. It was 45 minutes later that I delivered him. So I'm really glad we came to the hospital. It was about an hour and 15-minute delivery total.” A rep for the parents told People that the new addition to the Pratt family was born at 1:31 a.m., weighing 7lbs and 9 oz.

TIM ALLEN VISITS JAY LENO: Tim Allen visited his friend Jay Leno at the Grossman Burn Center Thursday (November 11th). The Santa Clause star said that Leno is feeling better after suffering deep burns to his face, hands and chest. Allen told TMZ that he brought the Tonight Show star some car magazines to peruse as he recovers.