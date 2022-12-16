Celebrity Gossip: Rebel Wilson, Sebastian Stan, Billie Lourd + More!

PRPhotos.com

REBEL WILSON OPENS UP ABOUT MOTHERHOOD: Rebel Wilson recently opened up to Today about balancing motherhood and her busy career. The Pitch Perfect star told the outlet Thursday (December 15th), "You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from that moment on, it was just amazing and so emotional. It's really challenging. I have this big international career and I'm the breadwinner of my family—I like to think. So it's really challenging too, like, ‘Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?'" The 42-year-old welcomed her first child via surrogate last month.

SEBASTIAN STAN AND ANNABELLE WALLIS SPOTTED HOLDING HANDS IN NEW YORK: Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were spotted holding hands in New York City Wednesday (December 14th). According to E! News, the pair were walking the Peaky Blinders alum's dog Zeus at time. The pair first sparked dating rumors in May when a photo of them kissing at Robert Pattinson’s 36th birthday party first surfaced.

HOW SALMA HAYEK KEEPS HER KIDS HUMBLE: Salma Hayek may be married to a billionaire, but that doesn’t mean her kids get spoiled at Christmas. The actress told Page Six, “My kids are humble. I don’t know how I did it but I think that what was great is that they have a big spectrum of things.” She continued, “So for Christmas I like them to open millions of presents but some of them are very small and meaningful, some of them are very silly and playful and then they get one or two really nice ones.”

THE CHRISLEYS HEAD TO PRISON NEXT MONTH: Todd and Julie Chrisley will be heading to prison in January. People reports that the reality stars will report to separate minimum security facilities in Florida on January 17th. The two were sentenced last month for their roles in federal bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd was ordered to serve 12 years in prison while Julie is to serve seven.

BILLIE LOURD INTRODUCES NEW BABY: Billie Lourd introduced her family’s newest addition to the world on Thursday (December 15th). The Ticket To Paradise actress wrote, “Introducing: Kingston’s sister: Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell.”