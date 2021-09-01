Celebrity Gossip: Rose McGowan, Elliot Page, Ashley Judd and More!

PRPhotos.com

ROSE MCGOWAN DRAGS OPRAH: Rose McGowan has slammed Oprah Winfrey in a new tweet claiming she’s “as fake as they come.” The Charmed alum wrote that she's happy people are "seeing the ugly truth" about the billionaire media maven regarding her former friendship with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and accused rapist Russell Simmons.

ELLIOT PAGE SIGNS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH UCP: Elliot Page is set to create “compelling and authentic stories” with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. "I’ve always had great experiences working with UCP,” Page said in a statement. “Beatrice [Springborn, President, UCP] and the rest of the leadership team support my desire to tell compelling and authentic stories from historically marginalized perspectives – stories that are desperately needed at this moment in time. I’m honored to continue my relationship with UCP in this capacity and I can’t wait to get to work."

BACK AT IT: Ashley Judd is back on her feet after shattering her right leg in the Congo. On Tuesday, the 53-year-old actress shared photos from a trip to Fenway Park, where she watched a Red Sox game sans crutches. "Here I am inside the #greenmonster where I was stunned to see scratches on the wall where someone kept track of #tedwilliams home runs….so very cool!" she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, #redsox for helping us make some very special family memories!"

MATTHEW MINDLER’S DEATH RULED A SUICIDE: Days after he was found dead near his college campus in Pennsylvania, child actor Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide, although his cause of death has to be determined pending toxicology results.

ROYAL FAMILY HONORS DIANA: More than two decades after her death, family and fans are honoring Princess Diana. On Tuesday, her younger brother Earl Charles Spencer shared shots of the family's flag being flown at half-staff at Althorp House, the Spencer family estate and Diana's burial site, in her honor.

DWAYNE JOHNSON SHOUTS OUT DOPPLEGANGER: Dwayne Johnson has a “twin” in the police force. Patrol Lt. Eric Fields of the Morgan County Sheriff's Department in Alabama has become internet-famous due to his resemblance to The Rock. He tweeted out comparison shots, writing: “Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields."