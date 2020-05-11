Celebrity Gossip: Roy Horn, Kim Kardashian, Caterina Scorsese and More!

PRPhotos.com

ROY HORN DIES: Roy Horn, of Siegfried and Roy fame, has died at age 75 of coronavirus complications. “Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days,” Siegried Fischbacher said in a statement. “I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life.”Their four-decade long revue was ended in 2003 after Horn was attacked on stage by a white tiger who severed his spine.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST GOING THROUGH A ROUGH PATCH? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly having a hard time living together in quarantine, and are occupying different ends of their sprawling home. “Kim is getting stir crazy, as she’s used to being on the go. It’s also a lot of time alone with the kids for her,” a source tells The Sun. “She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he’s not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They’ve been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil.”

FANS ARE MADE AT KHLOE KARDASHIAN FOR TOILET-PAPERING KOURTNEY’S HOUSE: The latest Kardashian to enrage the public for questionable coronavirus decisions is Khloe. She toilet-papered Kourtney’s house yesterday, and she shared the prank on Instagram Stories, saying it was the most “excitement” she's had in months and calling it “genius.” Fans were quick to point out the toilet paper shortage and panic buying happening in the U.S. One critic opined: “Despite all the Tristan stuff, I didn’t think Khloe Kardashian would be THAT STUPID to TP her sister Kourtney’s mansion during a time where people literally are struggling to find a 6pk of toilet paper…”

CATERINA SCORSONE FILES FOR DIVORCE: Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Rob Giles, according to reports. “Caterina and Rob have separated. They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love,” their reps shared in a joint statement to People. They share Eliza, 7, Paloma “Pippa” Michaela, 3, and Arwen, who was born in December.

RUTHIE ANN MILES WELCOMES DAUGHTER: Two years after the deaths of her daughter and unborn baby, The King and I star Ruthie Ann Miles welcomed a daughter, named Hope Elizabeth. She and husband Jonathan Blumenstein announced her birth, without sharing details.

IS EMMA STONE MARRIED? Fans think Emma Stone is married to her longtime beau, Saturday Night Live scribe Dave McCary. Rumors were sparked after she appeared in a virtual chat with Reese Witherspoon about mental health for The Child Mind Institute. Stone was spotted with a gold ring on yep, that finger, and it wasn’t the sparkling diamond and pearl ring she was spotted with in December of 2019.