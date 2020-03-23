Celebrity Gossip: Ruthie Ann Miles, Sabrina Elba, Sophie Turner and More!

PRPhotos.com

RUTHIE ANN MILES ANNOUNCES PREGNANCY: Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles is expecting her third child two years after tragically losing 5-year-old daughter Abigail Joy to a hit-and-run accident in Brooklyn. Miles was seven months pregnant at the time and sustained injuries herself; she later suffered a miscarriage. The driver later died by suicide. She and husband Jonathan Blumenstein will welcome the child this Spring, she shared on social media.

IDRIS ELBA’S WIFE SABRINA TESTS POSITIVE: Idris Elba‘s wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba has tested positive for coronavirus, after Idris tested positive last week. The pair are quarantined in New Mexico. They told Oprah Winfrey on Apple TV+’s Oprah Talks: “We didn’t change the way we interacted. I could have made a decision to put myself maybe in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions that are tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to be with him and still touch him.”

SOPHIE TURNER SLAMS EVANGELINE LILLY? Sophie Turner wants everyone to self-isolate. The Dark Phoenix star took to Instagram to criticize those who refuse to keep to themselves. “Here's the tea,” Turner began on Instagram Stories. “Stay inside. Don't be f**king stupid, even if you count your freedom over… your health.” She didn’t call Lilly out in person, but the Lost star did tell fans previously: “Let's be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

SOPHIA MYLES’ FATHER DIES: Transformers star Sophia Myles‘ father Peter Myles has died of coronavirus in the U.K. She shared the sad news on social media.

DEMI MAZAR DESCRIBES CORONAVIRUS: Younger actress Debi Mazar, 55, hit up Instagram to describe the symptoms she had before testing positive for COVID-19. “My entire home … got an odd bug — low-grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? But it felt unusual/different …” Mazar wrote. Two weeks later, she woke up with a higher fever an “super intense body aches.” She continued: “I’m hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already. One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough”

CHANNING TATUM AND DAUGHTER EVERLY TATUM ENJOY QT: Channing Tatum and his daughter Everly are doing their best to have fun while staying quarantined after California’s Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order to slow down coronavirus, going on a hike outside. “In this time of fear we choose stay adventurous and full of love and life,” Channing wrote on IG Stories. Things are so scary. So for us little challenges anywhere anyhow are tiny milestones to keep our mind and heart present and connected.”

PETER WEBER IS READY TO LEAVE THE NEST: Just in case you were wondering, Bachelor Peter Weber does have plans to leave his parent’s house, hopefully soon. During an IG Q&A he said he would move to New York City or L.A.